Eskom to get EU loan for Upington plant

THE European Union (EU) announced on Thursday that it would loan R1.1bn to Eskom as 50 African leaders wind up the first US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington and signed deals worth $14bn.

The investments come as Western countries position themselves to counter growing Chinese influence on the continent, including through the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group of nations.

The state-owned company Eskom and the European Investment Bank said on Thursday that they had agreed on a new €75m loan for the national electricity utility’s 100MW concentrating solar power plant near Upington in the Northern Cape.

Concentrating solar power focuses the sun’s energy through large mirrors and then utilises it to drive a steam turbine for electricity generation.

The project is being co-financed and the other financiers in the project are the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement, the Clean Technology Fund, Germany’s KfW Development Bank, and the World Bank.

“Eskom is committed to investing in projects that will diversify our energy mix,” Eskom senior general manager for renewables Ayanda Nakedi said on Wednesday.

Funding for other projects

European Investment Bank vice-president Pim van Ballekom said the agreement would be a model for similar investments under a new mandate agreed with South Africa earlier this year. The bank has also provided funding for other projects in Eskom’s capital programme.

Meanwhile, EU governing body the European Commission said on Wednesday it had launched the first phase of a new programme to foster Africa’s economic integration, with an allocation of €415m. This included projects from 2014-2017 and would fund activities ranging from sustainable agriculture, and higher education to governance, infrastructure, migration and communication technology.

The so-called pan-African programme was announced at the fourth EU-Africa Summit in Brussels in April this year, and would amount to €845m between 2014 and 2020.

The 28-member bloc is keen to be counted after a flurry of US overtures to Africa that include President Barack Obama’s first African trip in the middle of last year, taking in Senegal, Tanzania and South Africa.

In the EU’s case — and after 10 years of negotiations — it also initialed a regional Southern African Development Community group Economic Partnership Agreement last month, comprising South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique and Angola. This has laid the ground for improved trade relations between the two regions.

The bloc also approved a similar trade deal in West Africa last month.