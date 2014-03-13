Eskom and Billiton stay silent on coal criteria

IT IS impossible to determine at this stage where the blame lies for the coal quality failure at Eskom’s Kendal power station, with both BHP Billiton Energy Coal South Africa (Becsa) and Eskom remaining tight-lipped over the required specifications for the coal.

But Eskom has indicated that Becsa’s Khutala colliery shares responsibility for monitoring the quality of the coal feed to the station. South Africa implemented load-shedding for the first time in six years last week due to tight supply and poor-quality, wet coal.

The quality issue is crucial because it goes to the core of what Khutala is required to supply to Kendal and what steps Eskom should have been taking to monitor the incoming coal supply, which is fed to the power station by conveyor belt.

Asked to respond to the charge from Eskom CEO Brian Dames that Khutala supplied "fine and wet coal causing blockages" to Kendal, BHP Billiton spokeswoman Lulu Letlape replied: "Becsa supplies high-quality coal to Eskom that meets contractual specifications. Becsa continues to engage and work with Eskom in line with the commercial arrangements between the two entities."

Ms Letlape declined to answer questions from Business Day on the contractual specifications for the coal supplied to Kendal or on quality control systems.

According to an industry source, there may be considerable leeway on the coal quality requirements because Khutala is a "tied colliery", which means it supplies only Eskom.

Eskom put up most of the capital needed to build the Khutala colliery, which operates on a "cost plus" price basis.

Eskom invested in the mine in return for lower coal prices over the life of the operation and also to secure its exclusive right to the entire coal resource.

Asked whether there was a detailed supply contract in place regarding the coal from Khutala, Eskom said: "The coal specifications are set out in the agreement between the parties."

Asked what those coal specifications were, Eskom replied: "The specifics are governed by the confidentiality provisions of the contract between the parties."

The industry source queried the controls placed on the coal feed by Eskom and whether these had been stepped up as the rainy weather became more serious, given Kendal’s crucial role in Eskom’s critically tight generating capacity situation.

"You would think Eskom might put an official on site at the mine to monitor what was being fed to the power station. Was there anyone there looking?" he asked.

Eskom has confirmed there was no monitoring official on site at Khutala. Instead, there were "on-line analysers on the conveyor belt … and the mine also monitors the quality". "In addition, Eskom takes grab samples which go to the laboratory for analysis."

Other mining industry sources have claimed Khutala has been suffering from "underinvestment" which had affected its operating performance.

The responsibility for putting up the capital to keep the mine going belongs to both Eskom and Becsa. In February, there was speculation that Becsa wanted to sell the mine to an empowerment consortium, but Eskom blocked the deal. At the time, Eskom referred queries to Becsa, which declined to comment on the grounds that it never commented on "market speculation".

Asked last month if it was satisfied with Khutala’s performance, Eskom said: " Becsa is meeting its supply commitments to Kendal power station."