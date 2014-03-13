Converted taxis first in line at SA’s first natural-gas filling station

SOME taxis in Johannesburg will soon save roughly 40% on the cost of fuel following the launch on Thursday of South Africa’s first compressed natural-gas (CNG) public filling station, located in Langlaagte, Johannesburg, along with an initiative to convert 1,000 taxis to the cleaner fuel alternative.

The cost saving arises from the difference between the CNG price of R9.99/l at the new filling station and the current petrol price of R14.32/l for 95-grade petrol in Gauteng, as well as an efficiency-related saving.

The new filling station, which can service up to about 600 vehicles a day, is the result of a partnership between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and CNG Holdings, through CNG’s Natural Gas Vehicles (NGV) Gas subsidiary, in which the IDC has a shareholding.

The cost of converting a single taxi to enable it to use the fuel is about R20,000 — an amount funded by the company and recouped through a portion of the gas price charged at filling stations.

Five existing filling stations in Soweto, Pretoria and Randburg are to start providing CNG to customers from next month.

Speaking at the opening of the filling station in Langlaagte, Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Ismail Vadi said the initiative was consistent with the department’s policy direction.

He added that the national and provincial government had targets to reduce carbon emissions but were failing to meet targets.

"The working-class population in this country is essentially the walking class," he said. "It is the rising middle class that is totally reliant on their vehicles. We need to begin to shift and change that culture and use more public transport."

According to Mr Vadi, there are more than 10-million vehicles in South Africa, of which 40% are in Gauteng.

About 38.8% of workers used public transport to travel to work last year, according to Statistics South Africa’s latest national household travel survey, released this week. Of public transport trips, 68% were by taxi and 19% by bus.

A total of 3.7-million daily taxi trips were to places of employment, of which 1.4-million were in Gauteng. The total number of public transport trips per weekday to go to work was estimated at 5.4-million, higher than the 5-million measured in 2003.

There are more than 15-million vehicles worldwide using natural gas, according to industry group Natural Gas Vehicles for America. Many of these are in the developing world in countries such as Pakistan, Brazil and India. In Bangladesh, only CNG-powered "baby taxis" have been allowed in the capital, Dhaka, since 2003.

"The impact of having 1,000 vehicles off fuel is huge. This has happened in other countries around the world and has stimulated the growth of natural gas vehicles" said CNG Holdings CEO Stephen Rothman.

However, Mr Rothman said while gas was now widely recognised as the fastest-growing energy source in the world, with its share of global energy expected to rise from 20% to 25% between 2005 and 2030, reserves remained untapped.

"Despite these buoyant figures, global gas reserves remain largely underexploited ... The problem stems from issues such as difficulty with transportation resulting in so-called ‘stranded reserves’," he said.

Gas transport is done by the company’s Virtual Gas Network subsidiary, which moves CNG in special tube trailers by road to customers who are not on an existing gas pipeline.

The company also supplies gas to the industrial sector, with cost savings of 25%-35% reported by its clients.