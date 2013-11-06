Water-treatment innovation to benefit Sasol gas-to-liquids plants

NEW water-treatment technology developed by Sasol and New York-listed General Electric (GE) is expected to make Sasol’s future gas-to-liquids plants substantially more efficient, while GE could export the technology to other industries across the globe.

Sasol currently uses aerobic (oxygen-consuming) micro-organisms to treat gas-to-liquid effluents, which contain organic acids and alcohol. The process produces carbon dioxide.

The new technology, known as anaerobic membrane bioreactor technology, uses organisms that live in environments devoid of oxygen.

The technology is being developed and tested at Sasol’s R&D campus in Sasolburg. If successful, it will clean waste water while providing biogas as a by-product for power generation.

Sasol developed the new concept in 2005 and partnered with GE in 2010. GE is providing its specialised membrane technology to the operation.

Sasol Technology executive manager for research and technology Sven Godorr said on Wednesday that instead of being a net consumer of energy, as was the current process, the anaerobic membrane bioreactor technology had the potential to be a net energy producer.

The pilot system would need to be tested for at least a year to ensure it remained stable and consistent under different conditions, Mr Godorr said.

If successful, the new technology is expected to make Sasol’s new gas-to-liquids plants more water and economically efficient, while also reducing biosolids waste.

Meanwhile, GE will have the right to market the technology for other industrial uses worldwide — including for the food and beverages sector and for treatment of domestic waste water.

The technology is expected to be commercially ready in early 2015.