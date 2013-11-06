Reddy to retain meter tender

EDISON Power Group, the company belonging to businessman and friend of President Jacob Zuma, Vivian Reddy, will retain the R1.25bn tender for smart electricity meters awarded by Johannesburg’s City Power.

This is after the power utility announced on Tuesday that an independent panel review into the tender process had found no evidence of improper interference in the awarding of the contract.

City Power said at a press briefing on Tuesday that the smart meters would continue to be rolled out, with 50,000 more meters to be installed around Johannesburg within the financial year.

According to City Power, the report also clears MD Sicelo Xulu of any impropriety in the awarding of the tender.

The awarding of the tender to Edison Power Group had prompted reports of manipulation of the tender process in order to benefit predetermined bidders, and impropriety on the part of City Power and Mr Xulu.

Mr Xulu said the review had highlighted "minor procedural weaknesses" including noncompliance with the entity’s supply chain management policy.

However, he said these had no bearing on the final determination of the tender process’s outcome.

"The assessment picked up that some of the tender bidders who were nonresponsive, or couldn’t advance to the next stage for whatever reason, were moved to the next stage by the bid committee," Mr Xulu said.

The independent review panel was chaired by SC Vuyani Ngalwana and included advocates Sandile Khumalo and Farzanah Karachi from the Johannesburg Bar.

While the report clears City Power and Mr Xulu of impropriety, chairman Frank Chikane said the review recommended that City Power improve on project budgeting and policy compliance.

"It also recommends the entity improve its planning processes to ensure that future budgets are determined before tenders go out, that we secure budget approval and that we budget properly for the full life span of projects," Mr Chikane said.

Mr Chikane said he suspected City Power was targeted by those unhappy with the "transformation process" at the entity which was aimed at curbing the abuse of internal processes by staff.

He said noncompliant residents would also want to stop the roll-out of the smart meters in the city, which aims to curb tampering and illegal connections to electricity.

The panel review would be submitted to Public Protector Thuli Madonsela to aid the compilation of her own report into the matter.