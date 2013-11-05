Eskom recoups cash from power thieves

POWER utility Eskom is set to recover more than R100m a year for stolen power, as it hastens to stem such leakages, which it blames mainly on businesses.

Eskom has recovered more than R240m for stolen electricity since it launched a campaign to curb theft three years ago. It is looking to reduce power theft estimated at R2b n a year.

"We’re increasing the audits of our meters and taking legal action against offenders," said Eskom’s GM for energy trading, Maboe Maphaka, in an interview last week. In the past three years, charges have been laid against 60 businesses. This normally results in a settlement and compensation for the stolen power.

"We have laid charges of fraud against them, instead of theft," said Mr Maphaka. But Eskom has not been able to secure a conviction for electricity theft as this was difficult to prove under South African law.

Mr Maphaka said the utility is close to the R100m target figure for the current financial year, bringing the total revenue claimed back for theft to more than R300m since Operation Khanyisa began. "The majority of those cases are businesses, who have reached agreement on repaying us, based on past consumption," he said.

Since the launch of Operation Khanyisa in 2010, Eskom has visited more than 2.3-million meters and electrical supply points, resulting in more than 76,000 disconnections.

Mr Maphaka said most electricity theft is committed by businesses, which tamper with meters. "That results in their consumption being artificially lowered, robbing us of the correct amount of revenue."

While households in previously disadvantaged townships and informal settlements are also among the worst offenders, businesses account for most losses in terms of value.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland said: "The theft of electricity is a very serious problem in South Africa and it is not going down because nobody is doing anything about it at the highest levels."

Residential consumers were the biggest segment of customers that did not pay for power. He singled out Soweto, where Eskom has said it collects less than 20% of the revenue it should be getting.