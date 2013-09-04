New power-line body to direct construction sector’s interests

THE Power Line Association of South Africa (Polasa) was launched last month under the auspices of the Southern African Institute of Steel Construction.

The body will oversee construction industry interests and concerns relating to the proposed R4-trillion national infrastructure plan over 15 years, including 18 strategic integrated projects (Sips), six of which require electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure.

In the past 20 years, South Africa has built only 1,500km of power lines. Industry capacity was for about 320km of lines a year until five years ago. It can now build about 800km a year. The industry has 14 contractors, employing more than 6,000 people. It built 737km of lines in the year to March and will build 837km by next March.

But Polasa says the industry is "in crisis" with significant job losses, contractor liquidations, and no work for periods of up to a year.

However, from 2013-17, Eskom’s demand will be for 7,610km of 275kV, 400kV and 765kV transmission lines, or about 1,500km a year. Between 2018-22, it will need 5,393km, or 1,000km each year.