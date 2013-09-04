Algoa Basin oil exploration to be revisited

IN LATE 2004, a group of excitable shareholders were left clutching worthless scrip when much-hyped oil exploration company Exxoteq unceremoniously blew out.

Exxoteq rushed the JSE with great expectations in 2002, but raised only R11m in fresh capital from mainly small investors on the premise of using "unique technology" to search for oil and gas in the Algoa Basin, near Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

The company’s stint on the JSE lasted barely two years before the balance sheet buckled, and half-hearted rescue attempts failed.

This ugly event has probably receded into distant memory, although recent ructions at junior oil explorer SacOil might serve as a reminder that the slickest plans can go awfully awry.

Still, the recent spike in the crude oil price might make investors once again more receptive to pitches by even the most marginal contenders in the game.

But would there be any enthusiasm for another oil exploration company delving back into the Algoa Basin for a viable flow of oil and gas?

Documents do suggest that the Algoa Basin is ready for revisiting. Aberdeen Offshore Engineering (AOE), with a 20-year North Sea-based background in the industry, is contemplating a public fund raising and listing on the JSE or an offshore bourse.

AOE’s prospecting area is similar to that of the defunct Exxoteq, located east of the small town of Colchester and comprising 4,832ha that extend over 28 properties.

Much like the Exxoteq prospectus, AOE contends previous seismic testing has concluded there is a proven hydrocarbon system with oil shows. The business plan suggests that $12m (R128m) would be needed to bring the concessions into productivity. But plans to tap public funding and list have been shelved until a modern seismic investigation has been completed.

AOE CEO Roy Brebner confirms that a listing was recently under consideration, but this has been put on the back-burner until the seismic project is complete.

"We’re not opposed the listing idea … but we’ve completed our work programmes to date and are exactly where we want to be."

The difficulty for AOE is that eventually funding will need to be found to bring the Algoa Basin concessions into production, even though the company has interim funding at their disposal.

Unfortunately, investor enthusiasm for small-cap oil and gas explorers is muted — and certainly not helped by Exxoteq’s role in tainting the Algoa Basin deposit.

The truth is, Exxoteq never threw the viability of the Algoa Basin into doubt, simply because the company never progressed very far in exploring the area.

If anything, it was the mining technology that was questionable.

Exxoteq came to the JSE with an estimated net asset value of R840m, which included a R280m valuation on a much-vaunted floating production and offloading system. But notions that the system was nothing but a pipe dream were practically confirmed when Exxoteq’s auditors later wrote the system’s value down to zero.

Whether a fresh approach to the Algoa Basin will garner positive sentiment should AOE come to the market for funding remains to be seen. One corporate financier points out that local investors in the oil and gas sector are not enamoured with South African-based projects.

"The money flows much more easily to projects in Mozambique, Namibia and Angola."

But Mr Brebner believes crude oil reserves in the Algoa Basin, explored by Soekor — now part of PetroSA — in the 1960s have been woefully underestimated.

"It’s not a spurious reserve by any means. The area just has to be looked at expertly — particularly the mirror-image geology in evidence between the Falkland Islands and Algoa Bay, resulting from a tectonic shift during the Gondwana break-up ."

AOE documents show reserves have been conservatively estimated to be 3.8-million stock tank barrels in the ground (50% weighted probability), at an estimate flow rate of 150-750 barrels a day.

AOE has had pencilled in forecast revenue of $65m (R660m) by 2015 and $108m (R1.1bn) by 2016.

These are big numbers for a marginal oil field, which, of course, prompts questions of why more established oil and exploration players have not coveted the Algoa Basin in the past 50 years.

Mr Brebner is happy to press ahead. "In terms of developing the Algoa Basin we have already over-reached the point that Sequence Oil, which was acquired by Exxoteq, had reached. In fact we’ve left that point way behind."