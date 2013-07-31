Joburg electricity tariff to rise 7%

THE price of electricity in Johannesburg will climb by 7%, it was announced on Wednesday.

"In line with alleviating the burden of residents in these difficult times, the City of Johannesburg has announced a 7% electricity tariffs increase from July 1," city spokesman Nthatisi Madingoane said.

The hike was approved by the city’s mayoral council and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa). The city had initially applied for a 15.4% increase.

"The Nersa approval was closer to the city’s request and further neutralised tariff increases in other categories," Mr Madingoane said.

"Even though the city was not granted the tariff increase it applied for ... the city intends complying fully with the Nersa decision."

The city’s electricity company, City Power, has also reduced the demand-side management levy.

"In line with the 2013-14 tariffs, the demand-side management levy has been reduced from 2c/kWh to 1c/kWh to alleviate the burden on customers," it said.

The levy was introduced in the 2008-09 national budget as a way to manage demand by discouraging heavy electricity use. The levy was 2c/kWh when it was introduced.

Sapa