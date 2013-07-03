South Africa’s cities ‘charge excessively’ for electricity

EFFORTS by Eskom to encourage local industry and households to reduce their electricity use during peak hours is being undercut by the excessive "hidden fees" charged by municipalities, says NUS Consulting energy analyst Elton Bosch.

NUS Consulting is a London-based multinational consulting firm that specialises in energy cost management.

On Tuesday, it released a survey that indicates that the cost of each unit of electricity in South Africa is the fourth-cheapest out of 18 developing and developed countries that were surveyed, Mr Bosch said.

By June 1 this year, the average price for electricity was $0.09/kWh, based on prices for the supply of 1,000kW with 450 hours of use, the company estimated, based on the exchange rate published on June 3 by the Wall Street Journal.

At R0.63/kWh, Sweden ranked the cheapest, while Italy was the most expensive at R1.57/kWh. Power in South Africa is primarily obtained from Eskom, with the utility in some instances directly supplying to households.

However, Mr Bosch said the discrepancies in the pricing emerge when the utility serves as a supplier to municipalities, which in turn sell to consumers.

"It’s unfortunate that we do not have a smart-grid because if one looked at what the municipalities billed large consumers and households, you will find that the rates are far higher than those approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa)," he said.

Mr Bosch said that although the South African energy market was regulated, oversight of the tariffs charged by municipalities was one area that the energy regulator had to improve on.

"Nersa has to do thorough monitoring of the distribution of electricity, whereby there is adequate policing, restraint and regulation," Mr Bosch said.

Municipal tariff increases only apply from the first week of this month, and Mr Bosch said he expects the surcharges by the authorities to have increased by up to 95%, on top of the 6% growth in the standard electricity prices.

Electricity prices are set to increase as Eskom continues to deal with new-generation and infrastructure costs.

"Nersa has applied a cap on gas prices in order to protect consumers, but has approved allowable revenue of R936m for the 2013 financial year, running from July 2013 to June 2014, and R1bn from then on until June 2015," Mr Bosch said.

Gas prices would also increase in the future and the prices could rise for industrial consumers by as much as 30% to 40%, he said. For example, when the tax system was introduced in Australia it resulted in an increase in overall prices, even though the actual prices had gone down.

Carbon taxes, set to be implemented by the Treasury in 2015, are another aspect that Mr Bosch expects will have an effect on electricity costs as Eskom is expected to initially pass on the costs to consumers. He said he was curious as to how the tax will be implemented.

NUS Consulting’s report indicates that the average price of electricity in South Africa increased 12.3% over the survey period.

Meanwhile, gas prices increased dramatically, by 101.7%, as a result of the significant adjustment to the price-setting methodology. Gas accounts for 3% of the total overall national energy consumption.

"Aside from PetroSA, which produces gas for its own purposes, the gas market is dominated by Sasol Gas, the supplier to the majority of industrial businesses in South Africa," Mr Bosch said.

The pricing model that was employed by Sasol Gas is based upon international oil prices and was recently overhauled.

"From 2014, there will be a new transmission cost component — this component will cover the costs of upgrading and extending the gas pipeline from Mozambique through the central regions of the country," Mr Bosch said.