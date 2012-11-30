Companies / Energy

Petrol price to fall by 9c

30 November 2012 - 17:27 PM Staff writer

THE retail price of all grades of petrol will drop by nine cents a litre from next Wednesday, the Department of Energy said on Friday.

Diesel with 0.05% sulphur will fall by 5c/l wholesale, and diesel with 0.005% sulphur will drop by 6c/l.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale) will drop by 4c/l and there will be a 5c/l decrease in the single maximum national retail price for illuminating paraffin.

The maximum retail price for liquefied petroleum gas will drop by 35c/kg.

Stanlib economist Kevin Lings said that on its own the lower oil price would have deducted 37.5c/l from the petrol price during the month. However the weaker exchange rate added 13.5/l to the price.

"There was also a sizeable adjustment to the retail and wholesale margin as well as service differential applicable to petrol. The combination of these three adjustments added a further 14c/l to the price. The net result is a price reduction of only 9c/l," Mr Lings said.

With Sapa

