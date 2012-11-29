Ipsa aims to grow in power sector

INDEPENDENT power plant developer Ipsa wants to build on its presence in the South African independent power producer (IPP) market once the sale of its unwanted gas turbines is completed, the company said on Thursday.

Ipsa, a British company established to develop power generation projects in southern Africa, has been eyeing power generation opportunities in South Africa.

In anticipation of greater participation of IPPs in South Africa, the company built South Africa’s first privately financed independent power plant, an 18MW combined heat and power facility in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

Lately, Ipsa has been pre-occupied with getting rid of four gas turbines it had bought in 2007 for a gas project in Coega, near Port Elizabeth. Ipsa last month announced the sale of its two remaining gas turbines to Iris Eco Power, a Malaysian power development company, for $31m.

"Once the sale of the turbines has completed, allowing settlement of all company obligations and outstanding debts, we are looking to build upon our presence in the IPP market within South Africa and further afield in southern Africa," Ipsa chairman Richard Linnell said.

He said in the six months to September, the Newcastle plant remained fully operational and, despite operating at below full capacity, was generating cash.

In the six months, Ipsa’s net loss after tax was £1.3m, compared with a loss of £2.6m previously, while the loss per share was 1.23p, from the previous 2.43p per share. The operating loss for the period was unchanged at £800,000.

Revenue was £2.5m, up from £1.9m in the previous corresponding period. The revenue was made up of £2.1m in electricity sales, as well as sales of steam amounting to £400, 000.

The Newcastle plant has a contract to sell electricity to Eskom under the utility’s medium-term power purchase programme. The deal with Eskom was a turning point for the company as it opened an important revenue stream. The contract runs until March 2015.