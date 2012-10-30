State moves on R47bn green power plan for SA

THE energy market in South Africa is set to change radically, after Energy Minister Dipuo Peters on Monday announced a decision to purchase thousands of megawatts of extra electricity capacity from independent power producers (IPPs).

This is a major boost for IPPs, which have been calling for greater allocations from the government for years.

The Department of Energy will contract private firms to produce 3,725MW of renewable energy power by 2016, in a programme involving investments of R47bn.

Consumers could, however, end up bearing the cost of a large-scale purchase of IPP power, which comes at higher prices than Eskom’s power. In Eskom’s application for tariff increases over the next five years, renewable energy adds 3% a year.

Ms Peters said on Monday that she had received the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s agreement on additional allocations to the renewable energy procurement programme, base-load capacity and the so-called medium-term risk mitigation plan.

The base-load capacity will be made up of 2,500MW from coal by 2024, 2,652MW of gas power by 2025 and 2,609MW of hydro power by 2024 — which includes buying from hydroelectric projects in neighbouring countries.

The second determination is 3,200MW of renewable energy, while the last one is the medium-term risk mitigation plan, which includes purchasing 800MW from co-generation projects and 474MW from natural gas by 2020.

But the South African Independent Power Producers Association poured cold water on the determinations. The body has been pushing for the establishment of an independent grid.

"The government still employs the single-buyer model (with Eskom purchasing the power). The problem is that we cannot see Eskom’s costs. We want a level playing field," association MD Doug Kuni said on Monday.

Mr Kuni said IPPs were waiting for an independent system and market operator, an entity that will buy electricity from producers. Legislation to create the operator is before Parliament.

"At the moment, IPPs are not allowed to compete with Eskom. They compete among themselves. That is the deficiency of the single-buyer model," he said.

"The 1998 white paper on energy policy said transmission and system operation should be separated from Eskom to allow for competition among generators. That is the model used in other parts of the world. Transmission is still owned by Eskom."

The determination for additional capacity comes as 28 renewable energy projects are on the verge of financial close — when all conditions for funding have been met and the first monies are released to projects.

The companies will sign their contractual agreements with the government and Eskom on Monday. The documents to be signed include implementation agreements between the government and the IPPs and power purchase agreements between the companies and Eskom.

Eskom spokeswoman Hilary Joffe said on Monday that the utility was ready to enter into long-term contracts with power producers.

"We are ready to sign. We have all the approvals from the board for all the 28 preferred bidders. We are also ready to connect them (to the grid)," she said.

Ms Peters said her department had obtained the approvals required by the Public Finance Management Act to enter into long-term deals with the IPPs.

It remains to be seen if the project developers are ready to connect to the national grid.

"All those who have reached this milestone of financial close are expected to honour the commitments made in their bids, and failure to do so will result in the application of the concomitant penalties as stated in the agreements," Ms Peters said.

Default could result in the termination of the power purchase agreement, she said. "To avoid the necessity to act so harshly, I ask all those who have walked this onerous road to honour their commitments and bring the economic, social and environmental developments that are necessary for South Africa’s energy security and development and growth," she said.

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association welcomed the progress in the IPP procurement programme.

"The progression of these projects sends a positive message to foreign investors and potential companies looking to manufacture equipment locally," said spokesman Chris Haw. "The entire industry has been anticipating this announcement and we are looking forward to moving ahead with construction."