State, independent power producers prepare for financial close

ABOUT R47bn is expected to be invested in the generation of renewable energy in South Africa as the government and private-sector companies prepare to sign the financial close on November 6.

The Department of Energy has set aside 3,275MW of renewable energy capacity as part of the independent power producer (IPP) procurement programme.

Energy Minister Dipuo Peters said on Monday the department had worked closely with the 28 preferred bidders of the first bid window to conclude all the necessary contract documentation, such as agreements on power purchases and implementation.

The IPP programme was introduced by the department in 2010, with the first bid submission date (known as window one) scheduled for November 4 2011.

The second bid submission date was supposed to occur in June this year. However, this had been delayed until on Monday due to reasons including the obtaining of approvals from other government institutions, Ms Peters said.

Window one is aimed at producing 1,400MW of electricity from renewable sources.