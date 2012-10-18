Rating downgrades ‘will hit Eskom’s cost of capital’

POWER utility Eskom on Wednesday said it was concerned with the recent downgrades by ratings agencies Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on Wednesday announced that it had downgraded Eskom's credit rating by one notch, as a consequence of its recent decision to downgrade the South African sovereign rating.

S&P retained its negative outlook on Eskom.

Higher ratings are important for Eskom because the utility relies on debt to fund its capital expansion programme. The company still needs to borrow billions of rands.

In its latest annual report, Eskom said it closely monitored credit metrics. For its capital projects, it had to raise money.

"New capital projects will require pre-identified funding sources before they are authorised to proceed," the power utility said.

Eskom has in the past singled out reliance on the government’s credit ratings as one of the risk factors affecting its ability to raise finance.

Its major capital projects include the Medupi and Kusile coal-fired power stations as well as the Ingula pumped storage scheme. Further, Eskom is likely to play a central role in future power generation projects as envisaged in the state’s integrated resource plan.

Eskom on Wednesday said that although its credit rating remained investment grade, it was concerned about the downgrades received from S&P and Moody’s.

Moeketsi Thobela, of Energy Solutions Africa, said the downgrades caused concern because they put upward pressure on Eskom’s borrowing costs and, in turn, future electricity tariffs. "The effect will be to bring into sharp focus regulatory decisions regarding how any further funding of the capital expansion programme will be split between debt and equity.

"Noting that, according to Eskom’s 2012 annual report, cash from operations increased 38% between 2011 and 2012, any further increase of this order of magnitude is likely to be significantly challenged in the upcoming (multiyear price determination) process. (This will) potentially (result ) in limits on the amount of reserves that the utility can accumulate in support of the expansion programme."

Mr Thobela said the amount of debt that Eskom could carry would also be limited, depending on the extent to which interest and bond yields increase as a result of the downgrades. Last week S&P lowered the long-term foreign and local currency ratings on South Africa to BBB and A-respectively.

Mr Thobela said the principle applied in the Eskom downgrade was that it could not have a corporate rating higher that the sovereign one.

"However, it would seem that the upcoming (price determination) process will be watched closely and so will any hint whether or not the events that have recently taken place in the platinum and gold sectors spread to coal mining."