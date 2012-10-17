PetroSA profit surges on increase in revenue

PETROSA’s profit surged 54% to about R1.3bn in the 2011-12 financial year, as revenue grew 37%, mainly due to a 2% rise in sales, CEO Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo told Parliament on Wednesday during a presentation on the company’s annual report.

Ms Nokwe-Macamo said that while revenue increased 37% to R14.44bn, the cost of sales rose to R11.94bn from R8.85bn. As a result, gross profit increased 17% to R2.5bn.

The weakening rand was a double-edged sword for the company, increasing both the value of its sales as well as its cost of sales.

Operating expenditure declined from R1.9bn in the 2010-11 financial year to R1.68bn due to the freezing of posts and other cost-savings measures.

Investment income dipped to R840m from R860m before, due to lower interest rates despite higher cash reserves.

A contract cancellation fee of R19m caused fruitless and wasteful expenditure to rise to R35.8375m in the 2011-12 financial year compared with R21.619m in the 2010-11 year.

Ms Nokwe-Macamo told Parliament’s energy committee that the group was looking at extending the life of the Mosgas field until at least 2020.

PetroSA also said it concluded a deal to buy oil and gas assets in Ghana, giving it access to crude from the huge Jubilee Field.

"We have bought Sabre Oil & Gas Holdings in Ghana, which gives us access to Jubilee Field and provides a strategic entry into the prolific Gulf of Guinea," Ms Nokwe-Macamo said.

She did not provide details of the value of the deal in the West African nation, the world’s second-biggest grower of cocoa and whose economy has soared since oil was first pumped from Jubilee in 2010.

However, production delays have helped temper growth expectations, with Africa-focused Tullow Oil looking to ramp up output to 90,000 barrels a day by the end of the year.

PetroSA is looking for new acquisitions to grow its revenue base, which is largely dependent on its Mossel Bay gas-to-liquids refinery.

"Growth initiatives will include new upstream and downstream projects to complement the Sabre Oil & Gas acquisition and, possibly, the Venezuela mature fields," said the annual report.

Nokwe told Reuters in July that PetroSA was in talks to buy Sabre assets in Ghana.

She also said at the time that it was in talks with Italian oil major ENI to participate in its offshore Mozambique project, where ENI has made massive gas discoveries expected to turn the southern African nation into a major gas exporter.

PetroSA, which also has exploration acreage in Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Namibia, has embarked on an aggressive campaign to buy new assets and diversify its revenue base.

With Reuters

• This article was amended on October 17 2012 to reflect the correct figures for revenue and cost of sales.