Adcorp reports 900% growth in half-year earnings
The employment services group sees global staffing relying on project-based terms and short-term contracts over the next few years
25 November 2020 - 13:14
UPDATED 25 November 2020 - 18:24
Shares in Adcorp rose more than 40% on Wednesday as the employment services group reported a 900% growth in earnings for the six months to end-August.
The group said its performance for the reporting period was “significantly improved, notwithstanding the impact of the economic slowdown and continued trading limitations related to Covid-19”. Revenue fell, affected by a decline in demand for labour due to the reduction in commercial activity in SA and Australia, the two countries in which the company operates...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now