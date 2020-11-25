Companies Adcorp reports 900% growth in half-year earnings The employment services group sees global staffing relying on project-based terms and short-term contracts over the next few years BL PREMIUM

Shares in Adcorp rose more than 40% on Wednesday as the employment services group reported a 900% growth in earnings for the six months to end-August.

The group said its performance for the reporting period was “significantly improved, notwithstanding the impact of the economic slowdown and continued trading limitations related to Covid-19”. Revenue fell, affected by a decline in demand for labour due to the reduction in commercial activity in SA and Australia, the two countries in which the company operates...