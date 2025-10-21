Supply chain woes threaten consumer wallets, says Super Group

Deepening supply chain disruptions, crumbling infrastructure and persistent inflationary pressures are set to push up transport and vehicle costs, tightening the financial squeeze on consumers, according to Super Group.
In its latest annual report, the logistics and mobility group said collapsing logistics systems, from failing ports and railways to deteriorating road networks, were driving up the cost of moving goods and vehicles.
“Global supply chains are likely to remain under pressure in the year ahead. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, port congestion, infrastructure vulnerabilities and complex regulatory environments are expected to continue disrupting product availability, extending lead times and driving up costs,” it said.
These challenges are feeding into higher prices across industries and being passed on to households through more expensive transport, food and consumer products.
Super Group, which operates one of the largest logistics networks and dealership groups in the country, said it faced rising costs, longer delivery times and product shortages across its supply chain businesses in Southern Africa and Europe. These disruptions, combined with weak infrastructure and volatile fuel prices, made it harder to maintain stable pricing or ensure consistent supply to customers.
“This economic uncertainty complicates financial planning, disrupts pricing strategies and erodes profit margins. The negative impacts extend to consumer behaviour, corporate investment decisions, market confidence and overall growth prospects,” the group said.
Unless SA’s transport networks and energy systems improve, logistics providers will be forced to absorb escalating expenses or pass them on to consumers.
“Global logistics and supply chain disruptions continue to impact the group, its clients and end consumers. They lead to shortages of key materials and products, longer lead times, rising costs and greater operational complexity.”
The pressure is already felt in the vehicle market. The financial results of Super Group’s dealerships division, which represents more than 30 major automotive brands, indicate that consumer affordability has become a concern.
With high interest rates, fuel costs and constrained disposable income, more consumers are delaying new car purchases, extending ownership cycles and moving towards lower-cost brands.
In the 2025 financial year, Super Group’s revenue in SA dealerships declined 1.3%, mainly due to a 6.7% drop in new-car sales volumes. However, this was partially offset by a 5.6% increase in used car sales.
The overall performance was supported by a mix of value and volume brands, with strong growth in Asian brands where new car sales rose 20.8%. Luxury brand volumes fell 2.5%, indicating a structural shift in consumer preferences in the local automotive market.
The group described trading conditions as highly competitive and constrained, saying households are prioritising affordability and practicality over luxury or non-essential features.
While the dealership business has remained profitable through diversification and cost control, the underlying picture points to further strain in household finances and a market adapting to sustained economic pressure.
The group said it expected this behaviour to persist through the 2026 financial year as high living costs and credit stress limit vehicle demand and financing availability.
Super Group plans to focus on operational efficiency, cash preservation and digital transformation to mitigate these pressures.
“The business is well positioned for organic expansion in its supply chain and dealership operations. We continue to invest in technology and innovation to enhance client outcomes and operational efficiency,” CEO Peter Mountford said in his letter to shareholders.
“Sustainable value creation is at the core of the group’s strategy. We will continue to grow responsibly by developing future-fit talent and investing in energy-efficient fleets and carbon-conscious operations.”
