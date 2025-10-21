NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The Silver Squeeze

It started quietly. A delay in solar shipments from China. A production halt at a German electric vehicle (EV) plant. A whisper on the metals exchange: “No more physical silver.”
By the time the headlines caught up, it was too late. The world’s most essential critical mineral had become critically endangered.
For centuries silver was valued for its scarcity and beauty. But by the 2020s it was the invisible element behind the electronic age; the world’s most conductive, most reflective, most underestimated metal. Every solar panel, car, robot and microchip needs it.
We built our smart, green future on the assumption that there would always be enough. There isn’t. Global silver production peaked in 2029, and despite soaring prices new mines haven’t come online fast enough. Recycling has helped, but not nearly enough to feed our exponential quest to make everything electric. And the AI boom has only made it worse. More power, more chips, more panels. More silver.
Solar manufacturers are now cutting output. EV makers are fighting for supply deals years in advance. Black market trading has surged in shadow markets from Mexico to Malaysia. Both China and America have stepped in, classifying silver as a critical strategic resource. But reserves are dwindling.
There’s no shortage of innovative solutions. Copper-silver superalloys, graphene overlays, even organic nano-films, are being tested, but they all come with trade-offs in cost, performance or scalability. For now our abundant future is being throttled by present scarcity.
We’ve taken silver for granted for so long, but every time we look in the mirror we’ll be reminded of how it’s reflecting a precarious future. / First published in Mindbullets October 16 2025
Mining the waste dumps − where there’s trash there’s treasure
Dateline: May 14 2026
Everybody’s talking about the latest global economic crunch – a shortage of raw material resources. It’s not like we’re actually running out of coal, oil or gas, and there’s plenty of lithium in the Salton Sea. But production capacities for nickel, aluminium, titanium and a bunch of rare-earth minerals are causing major headaches worldwide.
War in Eastern Europe, coming on the heels of the Covid pandemic, further disrupted supply chains and trade routes that were already in disarray. Production plans for hi-tech products like microchips and EV batteries can be trashed by one critical component or metal being in short supply, and stockpiling isn’t always an option.
Advanced technologies have been riding a wave of exponentially declining costs, driven by the learning curve and increasing scale. Solar power, fuel cells, robot cars and air taxis have all benefited, but now resource constraints are wrecking the economics of innovation. Tesla’s Texas gigafactory was designed to make 10-million cars a year – but only if they have enough raw materials to keep the robots busy.
The age of extraction is slowly dying, but nanotech hasn’t yet given us the ability to create exotic molecules out of dust or garbage. That prospect is tantalisingly close, but probably still a decade or two away. Re-arranging atoms to make new elements is possible, but not yet commercially viable. Apart from graphene, mass-producing nanomaterials is just too costly.
In the meantime we need to mine unconventional sources for critical materials. Sources like landfills, e-waste dumps and recycling centres. Reuse of scarce resources isn’t just good for the planet – it’s become an economic imperative, and a major business opportunity.
Turning a waste stream into an income stream – now there’s a thought! / First published in Mindbullets May 12 2022.
