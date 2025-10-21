Coca-Cola African bottler’s mega JSE listing set for 2026 after R44.5bn merger
Its intention to pursue a secondary listing on the JSE underpins its commitment to SA and Africa
21 October 2025 - 10:26
Coca-Cola HBC, the strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, has bought a majority stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), in a move that will see the latter finally list on the JSE in what is expected to be a mega initial public offering (IPO).
On Tuesday, Coca-Cola HBC said it had bought 75% of CCBA from Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) and the Coca-Cola Company for $2.6bn (R44.5bn), implying a valuation of $3.4bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.