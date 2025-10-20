DHL Express boss says Kenya closing in on SA as gateway to Africa
Group plans to spend about €300m on its Sub-Saharan Africa operations over the next five years
20 October 2025 - 05:00
International shipping major DHL Express says the investment by the Kenyan government into the country’s logistics sector is yielding dividends, with the East African economic powerhouse closing in on SA as the preferred gateway to Africa.
Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, told Business Day that the logistics reforms being pursued by the SA government were welcome, but the speed at which they are implemented is key to keeping the country competitive...
