Wells Fargo lifts profitability target after beating quarterly profit forecasts

A man walks from a branch of Wells Fargo bank in the University District of Seattle, Washington, on December 6 2024. REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN/FILE
Bengaluru — Wells Fargo on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit and raised its closely watched profitability target after regulators removed an asset cap imposed on the bank, paving the way for it to pursue growth.
The US Federal Reserve lifted the lender’s seven-year, $1.95- trillion asset cap in June, drawing a line under its fake accounts scandal and freeing it to accelerate CEO Charlie Scharf’s growth plans.
Shares of the bank rose 2.7% in premarket trading.
Balance sheet
The bank is targeting a 17%-18% return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) over the medium term, compared with its earlier expectations of 15%.
Wells Fargo registered a ROTCE of 15.2% in both the second and third quarters.
Wall Street had been expecting the bank to raise the target after the removal of the cap, a punishment that restricted its expansion.
Net income was $5.59bn, or $1.66 per share, in the three months ended September 30. That compares with $5.11bn, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.55 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.
“We grew our balance sheet, including the highest linked-quarter loan growth in over three years,” Scharf said in a statement.
“While some economic uncertainty remains, the US economy has been resilient and the financial health of our clients and customers remains strong.”
The fourth-largest US lender has closed seven regulatory punishments, known as consent orders, this year and 13 since 2019. It still has one remaining consent order from 2018.
Wells Fargo’s shares have gained 12.4% this year underperforming rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup.
Strong credit
US consumers continue to spend money and repay their loans on time, reflecting strong credit quality. Still, uncertainty looms as the labour market is showing signs of softening.
“Credit performance was strong and continued to improve. Spending on debit and credit cards continued to increase,” Scharf said.
The bank set aside $681m as provision for credit losses in the quarter, compared with $1.07bn a year earlier.
Wells Fargo executives have previously said their efforts to tighten credit over the past couple of years should help the bank to weather a potential economic downturn.
Global deal making
Deal making has rebounded as corporate boardrooms shrugged off persistent uncertainty from President Donald Trump’s trade policies and chased big-ticket purchases in their pursuit of scale.
Global deal making surged past the $3-trillion mark in the first nine months of 2025, lifted by a 33% surge in US mergers & acquisitions volumes, according to data from Mergermarket.
Wells Fargo's investment banking fees jumped 25% to $840m in the quarter from a year earlier. They have surged 19% through the first nine months of 2025 from a year earlier.
Rivals Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase also reported higher profits on Tuesday as bankers cashed in on big deals.
Wells Fargo has been steadily building out its investment banking business, tapping dealmakers from rivals to bolster its ranks.
The bank clinched a major win in the third quarter, advising freight rail giant Union Pacific on its $85bn acquisition of smaller rival Norfolk Southern — the largest deal announced globally this year.
Wells Fargo also advised buyout firm Sycamore Partners on its $23.7bn take-private deal for US pharmacy chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance, which was finalised in August.
Wealth management was also a bright spot as stock markets surged during the reported quarter.
Investment advisory fees and brokerage commissions, the biggest component of Wells Fargo's fee-based revenue, rose 6% to $3.31bn in the quarter from a year earlier.
Reuters
