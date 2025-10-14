The amount of cash held by SA non-financial companies has surged by R700bn over the past six years, approaching R2-trillion at the end of July as a wave of corporate caution, persistent low growth and high inflation holds back investment.
The Reserve Bank’s September quarterly bulletin shows cash held by companies in their bank accounts amounted to a record R1.8-trillion at the end of July, up from the R1.1-trillion reported in 2019...
