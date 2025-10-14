BlackRock profit rises as market rally lifts assets
New York — BlackRock on Tuesday reported a higher third-quarter profit as a rally in global markets lifted fee income and pushed its assets under management to a record $13.46-trillion (R235-trillion).
Resilient consumer spending despite higher borrowing costs helped sustain the US economic momentum, fuelling gains in equity markets and prompting investors to pour money back into lower-cost index strategies.
A cooling labour market and moderating inflation pushed the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in September — its first reduction this year — while expectations of further easing later in 2025 fuelled strong inflows into BlackRock's fixed-income exchange traded funds (ETFs).
This inflow helped the firm offset softer performance fees and higher costs linked to the acquisition of alternative asset manager HPS Investment Partners.
BlackRock’s assets under management rose to $13.46-trillion in the quarter, up from $11.48-trillion a year earlier. Long-term net inflows totalled about $171bn, led by continued strength in its ETF business, which remains the firm’s key driver of organic growth.
The world’s largest asset manager reported adjusted earnings of $1.91bn, or $11.55 per share, for the three months to September 30, up from $1.72bn, or $11.46 per share, a year earlier. Reuters
Ivory Coast cocoa grind falls 38.6% in September
Abidjan — Ivory Coast’s cocoa grind was down 38.6% year-on-year in September to 33,764 metric tonnes compared with the same period a year ago, data from exporter association GEPEX showed on Tuesday.
The total grind from the start of the 2024/25 season in October stood at 588,194 tonnes of beans by the end of September, down 9.9% from the same point last season.
The GEPEX data covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam and Cargill Inc.
Ivory Coast has a total grinding capacity of about 750,000 tonnes. It is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands as the leading grinder. Reuters
Gucci, Chloé and Loewe fined €157m for price fixing
Brussels — Gucci, Chloe and Loewe have been fined a total of €157m by the EU’s antitrust watchdog for fixing the resale prices of their retail partners.
Kering-owned Gucci was fined €119.7m, Chloé €19.7m and Loewe €18m, highlighting growing regulatory scrutiny of luxury groups.
“The three fashion companies interfered with their retailers’ commercial strategies by imposing restrictions on them, such as requiring them to not deviate from recommended retail prices, maximum discount rates, and specific periods for sales,” the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
Kering said the EU probe was resolved after a co-operation procedure with Gucci, and the financial hit was provisioned in the group’s 2025 first-half results.
LVMH’s Loewe also confirmed the deal with the EU and pledged to operate “in strict compliance with antitrust laws”. LVMH is due to report third-quarter sales later. Reuters
Cenovus buys MEG shares ahead of key merger vote
Bengaluru — Cenovus Energy said on Tuesday it has purchased about 21.7-million common shares of MEG Energy ahead of a merger vote, bolstering its position as it prepares to acquire one of Canada's last large pure-play oil sands companies.
Cenovus has acquired about 8.5% of MEG’s 254.4-million outstanding shares since October 8 and can purchase up to 9.9% of MEG shares ahead of the merger vote, according to a revised standstill agreement between the companies.
While MEG’s board has approved Cenovus’ latest bid of C$8.6bn ($6.11bn), including debt, the deal needs support from at least two-thirds of investors to go through.
MEG’s shareholder meeting has been postponed to October 22 from October 9 to allow investors more time to review the amended Cenovus proposal. Reuters
Eversource expects $75m charge for wind projects
Bengaluru — Utility firm Eversource Energy said on Tuesday it expects a $75m, or 20 cents per share, after-tax charge in the third quarter due to an increased liability for the two wind projects sold to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).
In 2024, Eversource sold its stake in the South Fork and Revolution Wind projects to GIP, receiving adjusted gross proceeds of $745m, down from $1.12bn due to reduced capital spending and delayed commercial operations of Revolution Wind.
The company added that it increased its expected payments to GIP by about $285m, after revised construction cost estimates including higher insurance expenses, tariff impacts, turbine vessel damage and costs tied to a temporary stop-work order issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in August.
However, the company also said it expects to offset part of the effect with an estimated $210m federal tax benefit linked to tax losses on its offshore wind investments.
The company also said it is narrowing its full-year adjusted profit forecast to between $4.72 and $4.80 per share from a previous forecast of $4.67 to $4.82 per share. Reuters
BetMGM raises forecast on online gaming demand
Bengaluru — US sports betting firm BetMGM raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday, buoyed by stronger-than-expected demand in the third quarter across its online sports and iGaming divisions.
BetMGM, a joint venture between Ladbrokes-owner Entain and MGM Resorts, also said it expects to return at least $200m to its owner before the end of 2025. Reuters
Court rules Credit Suisse bond write-off was unlawful
Zurich — Swiss authorities’ 2023 decision to write off Sf16.5bn ($20.53bn) in Credit Suisse bonds was unlawful, a court said on Tuesday, raising fresh questions about how the bank’s rescue and subsequent takeover by UBS was handled.
The 2023 decision by market regulator Finma to wipe out Credit Suisse’s additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds during the state-engineered takeover by its old rival UBS triggered an investor backlash and legal challenges.
UBS’s shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday. Parties said they were examining the decision.
The 2023 write-off stunned markets by prioritising shareholder compensation over bondholder claims, upending the normal capital structure hierarchy. The decision can be appealed at the country's top court. Reuters
