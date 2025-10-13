Saudi Arabia firm to explore for gas, oil in Algeria
Bengaluru — Algeria’s state-owned energy company Sonatrach has signed a contract with Saudi Arabia’s Midad Energy for oil and gas exploration and exploitation in Algeria's Illizi Basin, Ennahar TV reported on Monday.
The contract, valued at about $5.4bn, spans 30 years with an option to extend for an additional 10 years and includes a seven-year exploration period. Reuters
Britain fines internet forum over illegal content risk
London — Britain said on Monday it had issued US internet forum site 4chan with a £20,000 fine for failing to provide information about the risk of illegal content on its service, marking the first penalty under the new online safety regime.
Media regulator Ofcom said 4chan had not responded to its request for a copy of its illegal harms risk assessment nor a second request relating to its qualifying worldwide.
Ofcom said it would take action against any service that “flagrantly fails to engage with Ofcom and their duties under the Online Safety Act” and they should expect to face penalties. The act, which is designed to protect children and vulnerable users from illegal content online, has caused tension between US tech companies and Britain. Reuters
India steelmakers face weak demand, low prices
New Delhi — India’s small steelmakers are struggling with weak demand, rising inventories and falling prices, highlighting a construction slowdown despite New Delhi introducing its biggest consumer tax cuts in eight years to boost growth and counter steep US tariffs.
India’s economy grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter, above analysts' expectations, but a slowdown in steel demand — reflecting weaker construction activity — points to some caution over whether the rapid pace of growth can be sustained.
Last month, India sharply cut taxes on hundreds of consumer items, including small cars and cement, the main sectors influencing steel demand, to spur consumption and offset the affect of punishing US tariffs on Indian goods. Reuters
Stellantis puts strategic plan on hold until 2026
Milan — Stellantis has postponed the launch of its latest strategic plan until the second quarter of 2026 to give new CEO Antonio Filosa longer than originally expected to prepare for its capital markets day.
The delay will give the automaker a chance to better factor in “critical exogenous factors” such as US tariffs and “the robust engagement of our industry with policymakers in Europe”, the transcript of a call Stellantis global head of investor relations Ed Ditmire held with analysts late on Friday showed.
“We expect to make final decisions on timing relatively soon and communicate it promptly at that time,” Ditmire said.
Shares in Stellantis closed down 7.3% on Friday afternoon as investors sold the stock after a positive first half of the day in the wake of preliminary sales data for the third quarter. Reuters
Genting group offers to buy all of Malaysia unit
Singapore — Malaysia’s Genting said on Monday it will launch a cash offer for all shares in Genting Malaysia it does not own in a deal valued at 6.74 billion ringgit ($1.6 billion).
Genting, a conglomerate which holds about 49.4% of casino and hospitality company Genting Malaysia, offered 2.35 ringgit per share, a 9.8% premium to Genting Malaysia’s last price of 2.14 ringgit before trading was halted on Monday.
Genting shares have fallen about 26% year-to-date, while Genting Malaysia is down 5.3%, LSEG data showed, pressured by weak earnings and cost pressures.
Genting said the deal would improve capital allocation and operational efficiency. Trading will resume on Tuesday. Reuters
Julius Baer faces losses after real estate project loans
Zurich — Swiss private bank Julius Baer is facing credit losses after financing real estate projects linked to Germany’s now-insolvent Degag Group, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday.
The bank has filed claims for €48m, which exceeds its 2023 profit in Germany, the paper said, citing a preliminary report to the insolvency administrator.
The matter is a blow for Julius Baer, which last year reported losses of Sf586m on loans to collapsed property company Signa.
“Julius Baer granted a private group of companies mortgage loans totalling a higher double-digit Swiss franc million amount to finance residential properties in Germany,” Julius Baer said in a statement to Reuters.
“Some of the borrowers in this group are now facing financial difficulties.” Reuters
Kuwait announces third offshore gas find
Kuwait — Kuwait Oil Company said on Monday it made its third offshore discovery with production capacity of more than 29- million cubic feet per day of natural gas, in a boost to the power-squeezed, desert nation's efforts to ramp up output.
The Jazza field, which spans 40km2, is estimated to hold about 1-trillion cubic feet of gas and more than 120-million barrels of condensates, equivalent to roughly 350-million barrels of oil equivalent, it said in a statement.
It is characterised by a low carbon dioxide content and is free of hydrogen sulphide and associated water, KOC added.
Kuwait, an OPEC member and major oil producer, has increased imports of natural gas to meet surging domestic power demand, particularly in the summer when air conditioning use peaks. Reuters
