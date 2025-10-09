Bengaluru — PepsiCo beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday, as demand for its energy drinks, healthier sodas and snacks brands in international markets remained steady.
The company also announced the appointment of Walmart US finance head Steve Schmitt as its new CFO, effective November. He succeeds Jamie Caulfield, who will retire after more than three decades with the company.
PepsiCo is facing pressure from an activist investor for lagging behind its main rivals while also being challenged by changing consumer preferences and scrutiny on synthetic flavours from the Trump administration.
CEO Ramon Laguarta on Thursday stressed on PepsiCo's efforts to roll out a strong “pipeline of innovation” as it adds prebiotic sodas and energy drinks to its portfolio.
PepsiCo reported quarterly net revenue of $23.94bn beating analysts’ average expectations of $23.83bn, according to data compiled by LSEG.
The company’s quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.29 also beat estimates by 3c. Reuters
Experts ‘reject UK water firms’ price hikes’
A man walks between aeration lanes used to process sewage water in west London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Bengaluru — Britain’s competition watchdog said on Thursday a group of independent experts has rejected nearly 80% of price increases sought by water firms, saying the requests for increases beyond that allowed by the water regulator were largely “unjustified”.
Five firms including Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, South East Water, Southern Water, and Wessex Water had disputed Ofwat’s price control determination.
Ofwat had referred the requests for redetermination to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority in March. Reuters
German exports decline on weaker US demand
Containers are stacked on the deck of a container ship. Picture: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER
Berlin — German exports unexpectedly fell in August on a sharp decline in US demand due to Washington’s tariffs on European imports, official data showed on Thursday.
Exports from Europe’s biggest economy fell by 0.5% in August compared with the previous month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday, while a 0.3% increase was forecast by a Reuters poll.
Exports to the US were down 2.5% from July.
The Trump administration imposed a 15% import tariff on most goods from the EU under a deal reached with the 27-nation bloc in July that aimed to avert a trade war between the two economic heavyweights, which account for almost a third of global trade.
The US was Germany’s biggest bilateral trading partner in 2024 with two-way goods trade totalling €253bn and the export-orientated German economy is expected to be badly affected by the levies. Reuters
JPMorgan Chase warns of correction in US bourse
The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON
Bengaluru — JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a heightened risk of a correction in the US stock market within the next six months to two years, the BBC reported.
“I am far more worried about that than others,” Dimon said, adding there were a “lot of things out there” creating an atmosphere of uncertainty, pointing to risk factors including geopolitical tensions, fiscal spending and global remilitarisation.
“All these things cause a lot of issues that we don’t know how to answer,” he told the BBC in an interview on Wednesday, highlighting that the US stock market faces increased risks of being overheated.
Dimon also expressed mild concern about inflation but remained confident in the Federal Reserve’s independence despite criticism from the Trump administration of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Reuters
UK regulator endorses Openreach’s internet offer
Picture: 123RF/WKTZZZ
Bengaluru — Britain’s telecom and media regulator Ofcom on Thursday said it found no immediate competition concerns with Openreach’s special offer, which allows internet service providers to upgrade customers to high-speed fibre connections at discounted rates.
“We do not at this point in time have prima facie concerns that would lead us to decide to investigate the offer in further detail,” Ofcom said in a statement.
The decision comes as Britain pushes to ramp up ultra-fast broadband rollout as rival networks invest billions into fibre networks, intensifying price competition.
Competing providers have argued that Openreach’s discounted offer prices fibre services below the costs of a reasonably efficient operator and risks locking them out of the market before their networks are ready. Reuters
EU targets €400bn investments in Global Gateway
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium, October 9 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Brussels — The EU expects to mobilise more than €400bn by 2027 in investments for Global Gateway, its programme to boost investments in the Global South, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
Global Gateway was originally designed to invest €300bn, half of it in Africa, from 2021-27, as an alternative to China’s rival scheme.
The projects are in areas such as energy, transport, education and research, along with partnerships to help the EU secure minerals critical for its green transition and reduce reliance on China.
She added that the EU is launching a Global Gateway Investment Hub, a single-entry platform for companies to propose investments.Reuters
Italy fines ‘unfair’ UK car leasing firm €5m
Picture: Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Milan — The Italian competition authority (AGCM) said on Thursday it had imposed a fine of €5m on ALD, a UK-based car leasing company, for an “unfair commercial practice” in the handling of customer charges for vehicle damage sustained during the rental period.
According to the AGCM watchdog, the company gave consumers incomplete and unclear information about the key terms of the paid optional service designed to limit liability for vehicle damage.
ALD did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters
Aramco boosts Petro Rabigh stake in $702m deal
Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Dubai — Saudi Aramco said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of a 22.5% stake in its refining and petrochemicals joint venture Petro Rabigh from Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical for 2.63bn riyals ($701.8m), part of a turnaround plan for the loss-making venture.
The agreement raises Aramco’s stake in Petro Rabigh to about 60% and is part of a drive to improve performance at the joint venture, which has posted significant losses in recent years amid a challenging global market for petrochemicals.
Petro Rabigh last turned a full-year profit in 2021 and has accumulated net losses of 12.4bn riyals between 2022 and the first half of this year, according to Reuters calculations.
The turnaround plan for Petro Rabigh comes as Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s long-time cash cow, navigates a period of reduced profits due to lower oil prices. The company in August reported a 22% drop in second-quarter profit and flagged cost-cutting measures across the company as well as its intention to divest noncore assets to unlock capital for higher-return investments. Reuters
Lloyds warns of rising costs from car loan mis-selling
The Lloyds Bank logo. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
London — Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group will likely need to set aside more cash to cover the cost of compensating motor finance customers, the bank said on Thursday after the UK regulator this week proposed a redress scheme for the mis-selling scandal.
The UK lender, which is a major player in car finance, said the amount may be material, and its shares were down 2.6% by 0815 GMT, against a 0.4% drop in the FTSE 100.
Lloyds has already provisioned about £1.15bn, the largest of any motor finance operator.
The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that the motor finance industry could pay about £11bn to compensate consumers for mis-sold car loans, making it one of the costliest consumer scandals to hit British finance. Reuters
Nestlé quits global alliance to cut methane emissions
Picture: 123RF/KEN WOLTER
London — Food group Nestlé said on Wednesday it had withdrawn from a global alliance for cutting methane emissions that aims to reduce the impact of dairy farming on global warming.
The Dairy Methane Action Alliance was launched in December 2023, with members, which include Danone, Kraft Heinz and Starbucks, committing to publicly measure and disclose methane emissions from their dairy supply chains and publish plans to reduce those emissions over time.
Nestlé did not say why it was pulling out of the alliance but said it would continue working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, throughout its supply chains and was sticking to its net zero commitment by 2050.
On Thursday, Nestlé said it was partnering with the World Farmers’ Organisation to join efforts to help make food systems more resilient to climate change. Reuters
Britain to supply India with Irish-made missiles
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India, May 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS
London — Britain said on Thursday it had signed a £350m contract to supply the Indian army with lightweight multirole missiles built in Northern Ireland, as part of a growing strategic partnership between the two countries. Reuters
Maersk shares drop as Gaza ceasefire hopes rise
A crane prepares to unload containers stacked on the deck of the Maribo Maersk container ship in Bremerhaven, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Copenhagen — Maersk shares fell on Thursday to their lowest since July, as investors anticipated a Gaza ceasefire deal could eventually restore container shipping routes through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, easing a capacity crunch that has supported freight rates.
Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, raising hopes that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces might halt attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Such attacks have forced shippers to reroute south of Africa since late 2023.
However, the Houthis have yet to comment on the ceasefire deal or signal any policy change. The group claimed responsibility for attacking a Dutch-operated vessel last week.
Maersk’s shares were down 2% at 9.14am GMT, touching their lowest since July 8. Reuters
International business briefs: PepsiCo beats quarterly forecast on steady global demand
From PepsiCo to Saudi Aramco, today’s global corporate news spans executive hires, trade ructions, a market correction warning and more
PepsiCo announces former Walmart exec as new CFO
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.