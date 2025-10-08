subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

ExxonMobil returns to Iraq after two years

Iraq and ExxonMobil agreed on Wednesday to manage, develop, and operate the Majnoon oilfield in southern Iraq, Bloomberg reported, citing Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

The agreement, marking ExxonMobil’s return to the Gulf nation after a two-year interruption, includes a joint co-operation with SOMO, Iraq’s oil marketing company, to explore joint opportunities. Reuters

Helsing dives deeper with drone deal

A Loitering munition system by Helsing is displayed in Augustdorf, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/TERESA KROEGER
A Loitering munition system by Helsing is displayed in Augustdorf, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/TERESA KROEGER

Germany’s Helsing will buy Australian underwater drone maker Blue Ocean, the defence start-up said on Wednesday, as it looks to expand its AI-powered autonomous systems in the marine sector.

Helsing, which did not disclose the price, said that it would integrate Blue Ocean's hardware and manufacturing capabilities with its own AI.

The acquisition will enable it to speed up plans to develop and mass produce autonomous underwater drones to protect countries' maritime domains, Helsing said. Reuters

Daimler Truck hits third-quarter roadblock

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Daimler Truck sales were hit by weakness in the group’s Trucks North America segment in the third quarter, the German truck maker reported on Wednesday.

Sales in the segment shrank by nearly 40% from the year before to 30,225 units, sending the company’s shares 2%.

An already weak German automotive sector faces US import tariffs, which President Donald Trump earlier this week said would be ramped up to 25% from November 1 for all medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

Daimler Truck’s overall group sales fell to 98,009 trucks and buses from 114,917 units in the same quarter last year. Reuters

TopBuild adds to building materials portfolio

Picture: REUTERS/DANILO KRSTANOVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DANILO KRSTANOVIC

TopBuild Corp has bought Specialty Products and Insulation (SPI) for $1bn cash, about a year after the two building material makers had terminated their initial agreement over antitrust concerns.

The deal, which closed on October 7, excludes SPI’s metal building insulation (MBI) business, TopBuild said.

The US department of justice had raised concerns that the deal could harm competition, prompting the companies to terminate their agreement last year.

TopBuild expects annual cost savings of $35m-$40m within two years. Reuters

Zenas BioPharma seals $2bn China deal

Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHO NOCK

Zenas BioPharma has secured global rights to develop and commercialise an experimental drug from China-based InnoCare Pharma for multiple sclerosis and other auto-immune conditions under a licencing deal potentially worth more than $2bn.

The deal grants Zenas worldwide rights to the drug, orelabrutinib, outside oncology. The US-based drug developer will pay as much as $100m in upfront and near-term milestone payments and issue up to 7-million shares to InnoCare.

The agreement also covers two additional drug candidates, both slated for early-stage trials next year. Reuters

Verisure soars on Stockholm debut

Help desk staff work on their computers at the hub of Verisure, a provider of professionally monitored security solutions, in Angers, France. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
Help desk staff work on their computers at the hub of Verisure, a provider of professionally monitored security solutions, in Angers, France. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Shares of security services group Verisure rose 13% on their first day of trading on the Stockholm bourse on Wednesday after the biggest initial public offering (IPO) of a European company since 2016, according to LSEG data.

Verisure soared as much as 25% above its offering price of €13.25 — which valued the group at €13.7bn — and was last trading 18% higher at €15.64. 

The Switzerland-based alarm systems provider’s listing comes amid a broader revival in Europe’s IPO market after a sluggish first half of the year when several listings were withdrawn as a result of trade tensions and concerns over conflict in the Middle East. Reuters

BMW shares shudder after it cuts profit forecast

Tariffs play a role, but analysts cite weakness in Chinese demand as the biggest concern
Companies
4 hours ago

New Stellantis CEO makes big changes to executive team

Antonio Filosa, who took the helm in June, is fast-tracking efforts to reverse two years of falling sales, shrinking profits and stagnant models
Companies
4 hours ago

BMW shares expected to fall after cut in earnings forecast

The company has cited delays in refunds from US customs
Companies
10 hours ago

International business briefs: Ford supplier fire disrupts production

Jaguar Land Rover restarts factories, Goldman raises gold price forecast and China continues building up bullion supply
Companies
1 day ago

Scrapped Rotterdam biofuels project costs Shell $600m

Oil major raises LNG production outlook but chemicals division expected to record a loss
Companies
1 day ago

MMC Ports delays listing to include annual results, sources say

The IPO, initially targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025, could raise more than $1.5bn
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Canal+ to create a super app for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Namibia poised to be Africa’s next big growth ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Glencore and Sibanye win approval to merge chrome ...
Companies / Mining
4.
SA Corporate exits Bluff Towers in R545m deal
Companies / Property
5.
Italtile warns SA manufacturing is on the brink
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

BMW shares shudder after it cuts profit forecast

Companies / Industrials

New Stellantis CEO makes big changes to executive team

Companies / Industrials

BMW shares expected to fall after cut in earnings forecast

Companies / Industrials

International business briefs: Ford supplier fire disrupts production

Companies

Scrapped Rotterdam biofuels project costs Shell $600m

Companies

MMC Ports delays listing to include annual results, sources say

Companies

International business briefs: Germany’s jobless rate set to drop

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.