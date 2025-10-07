Companies

Scrapped Rotterdam biofuels project costs Shell $600m

Oil major raises LNG production outlook but chemicals division expected to record a loss

07 October 2025 - 18:28
by Stephanie Kelly and Shadia Nasralla
The fuel price is displayed on an electric board amid the petrol shortages at a Shell petrol station in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN
The fuel price is displayed on an electric board amid the petrol shortages at a Shell petrol station in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

London — Shell expects to report a $600m hit in the third quarter after abandoning its biofuels project in Rotterdam, bringing total impairments and provisions related to the venture to $1.4bn, it said on Tuesday.

Shell had approved development of the 820,000 tonnes a year biofuels plant in 2021, but paused construction last year and cancelled the project entirely in early September as it would not have been competitive.

The decision to exit the project is the latest in a series of steps by fossil fuel producers retreating from earlier pledges to expand cleaner energy.

In February, BP announced it would sharply reduce its investment in renewables, while Equinor said it was scaling back its renewable energy ambitions.

Trading update

Shell also signalled a stronger performance in its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business, raising its third-quarter production outlook to between 7-million and 7.4-million tonnes, it said in a quarterly trading update.

The company had previously forecast LNG production of about 6.7-million to 7.3-million tonnes, the oil major said in July, compared with 6.7-million tonnes in the second quarter.

It expects trading results to be higher in its integrated gas division.

Energy majors typically never divulge detailed results of their trading divisions saying that publishing such details would lessen their competitive advantage.

Shell also said it expects its indicative refining margin in the third quarter rising to $11.6 per barrel from $8.9 in the previous three months.

Lower gas trading results and lower oil prices had weighed on Shell’s second quarter net profit, which dropped by about a third.

Global benchmark Brent crude prices averaged around $68 a barrel during the July-to-September quarter, compared with $67 in the second quarter and $79 in the same period of last year.

Shell, which is seeking new partners or buyers for some of its chemical assets, said its chemicals division is expected to record a loss in the quarter.

It also flagged a $200m-$400m hit from a decrease of its share of production from Brazil’s Tupi fields to reflect updated reservoir data, which a Shell spokesperson said was normal course of business.

“We see this as a strong update from the company, with improvement in operational indicators across its two main upstream divisions, as well as a better trading quarter on quarter despite weaker market conditions more broadly,” according to analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Reuters 

Shell to buy back $3.5bn of shares as profit disappoints

Energy giant announces 4% increase in dividend even as fourth quarter profit slumps
Companies
8 months ago

EU climate chief holds firm on carbon dioxide deadlines for cars

Plan to end sales of offending vehicles in 2035 and tighten limits from next year in spite of pressure from makers
Companies
10 months ago

Shell’s $6bn profit smashes forecasts as LNG offsets weak refining

Along with a sharp drop in debt and strong cash flow, the results could lift investor confidence
Companies
11 months ago

BMW boss wants petrol engine ban cancelled

Electric vehicles still too reliant on batteries from China, CEO Oliver Zipse says at motor show
Companies
11 months ago
