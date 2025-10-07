Companies

Musk ‘picks veteran banker as xAI finance chief’

Financial Times says former Morgan Stanley banker advised the billionaire on acquisition of X

07 October 2025 - 15:30
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk.
Elon Musk.

Bengaluru — Elon Musk has named Anthony Armstrong, a former Morgan Stanley banker who advised him on the acquisition of X, as the new CFO of his AI group xAI, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Armstrong will lead the finance operations for both xAI and social media platform X, the report said, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Veteran dealmaker Armstrong has been working with xAI for several weeks and was formally appointed the CFO in recent days, the newspaper said.

xAI and X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Armstrong could not be immediately reached.

Musk launched xAI in 2023 to challenge Big Tech’s AI push, accusing industry leaders of excessive censorship and lax safety standards.

Armstrong will also be responsible for steering the social media business back to financial stability following an exodus of advertisers after Musk relaxed its content moderation standards.

As Morgan Stanley’s global head of tech mergers & acquisitions, Armstrong was part of the team Musk enlisted to manage the $44bn purchase of Twitter in 2022. As the Morgan Stanley-financed deal took shape, Armstrong and Musk developed a close relationship, according to the report.

Earlier this year, Armstrong helped Musk oversee the US Office of Personnel Management during his stint in Washington at the department of government efficiency.

Armstrong will replace Mike Liberatore as finance chief of xAI. Liberatore left the AI start-up this year after clashes with members of Musk’s inner circle over corporate structure and aggressive financial targets, the FT report said.

Armstrong’s X account now features the xAI logo next to his name, indicating his new role as an employee.

His appointment as CFO comes amid a broader wave of executive departures. In July, X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned and over the summer xAI’s Liberatore and general counsel Robert Keele also left the company.

Additionally, X’s finance chief Mahmoud Reza Banki exited after less than a year in the role, the FT report said.

xAI is reportedly in discussions for a new funding round that could value the company at about $200bn, though investors said the deal has not yet been finalised, the report said.

Reuters

 

AI boom drives global venture funding to new heights

Nearly half of Q3’s $97bn in global venture capital flowed to AI firms, led by Anthropic
Markets
1 day ago

Elon Musk first to surpass $500bn fortune as wealth gap widens, Forbes says

Tesla and SpaceX boss cements status as world’s richest after fortune tops half a trillion dollars
Companies
5 days ago

World briefs: ‘Monstrous’ labour bill brings Athens to a standstill

Today’s top stories span worker protests, frozen Russian assets, nuclear talks and tech legal battles
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Namibia poised to be Africa’s next big growth ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Dawie de Villiers and the art of shareholder ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bidcorp: when a demerger is a stroke of genius
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tax court ruling gives Tharisa an earnings boost
Companies / Mining
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Canal+ to create a super app for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Tesla teases lower-cost Model Y to help stimulate sales

Life / Motoring

Tesla rises ahead of event as focus moves to affordable EVs

Companies

Elon Musk first to surpass $500bn fortune as wealth gap widens, Forbes says

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.