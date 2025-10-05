Companies

Grupo Mexico offers new bid for Citi retail unit

Mining giant’s bid comes after billionaire Chico Pardo’s deal to buy 25% of Banamex

05 October 2025 - 14:14
by Kylie Madry
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/DEON HUA
Picture: UNSPLASH/DEON HUA

Mexico City — Mexican mining and transportation giant Grupo Mexico on Friday submitted an offer to purchase Citi’s retail unit in the country, known as Banamex, more than two years after it had scrapped previous plans to do so.

Grupo Mexico, controlled by German Larrea, one of the nation's wealthiest men, said in a filing that the bid showed its “unwavering confidence” in the country and that such a purchase would once again make Banamex competitive among its peers.

Citi said in a statement it had not yet received the offer, but that a previous deal to sell a 25% stake in Banamex to local billionaire Fernando Chico Pardo and list the rest was still its preferred outcome.

Under its offer, Grupo Mexico would purchase 25% of Banamex at 0.85 times book value, and the remaining 75% at 0.80 times book value, it said.

Citi paid $12.5bn for Banamex in 2001.

The offer from Grupo Mexico comes a week after Chico Pardo, who chairs airport operator ASUR, tied up a deal for a 25% stake at 0.80 times book value, or about $2.3bn.

Analysts speculated at the time that by Citi accepting a deal below book value, it would effectively create a “floor” for a planned initial public offering (IPO) for the rest of the firm.

Outright buyers

Citi had previously sought outright buyers for Banamex, with Grupo Mexico coming the closest to sealing the deal.

However, talks dissolved in 2023 after tensions with the administration of then president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led the two sides to abandon an agreement.

Lopez Obrador had demanded the firm remain in Mexican hands and that the new owner not be allowed to cut costs through layoffs.

Chico Pardo said last week that President Claudia Sheinbaum had not put such conditions on his purchase.

Grupo Mexico said in the filing on Friday that safeguarding Banamex’s workforce would be among its priorities.

Stake

After the original Grupo Mexico deal fell through, Citi opted to pursue an IPO for Banamex. That was still on the table after Chico Pardo bought in, executives said last week.

Grupo Mexico’s bid would do away with the need for that.

Grupo Mexico said that while it intended to purchase the whole firm, if Chico Pardo wished to maintain his stake, Grupo Mexico’s bid would be reduced to 75% of the firm at 0.80 times book value.

More Mexican investors and pension funds could join in the future, Grupo Mexico said.

Citi said the previous plan was still on track, though it added the company was “committed to realising the full value of Banamex for (its) shareholders.”

“If an offer is presented by Grupo Mexico, we will of course review it in a responsible manner and consider, among other risk factors, the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals and the certainty of closing a proposed transaction,” Citi said.

Reuters

International business briefs: Barrick names interim CEO

Global giants shake up leadership, sell assets, and launch billion-euro deals
Companies
6 days ago

Angola’s Endiama seeks minority stake in De Beers

Angolan mineral resources ministry says diamond miner should remain in private hands
Companies
1 week ago

Rio Tinto CEO Trott to split group into three units

Divisions cover iron ore, aluminium and lithium, and copper
Companies
1 month ago

Australia’s Whitehaven Coal rises on smaller profit fall estimate

Full-year underlying profit beats estimate by 22%
Companies
1 month ago

Gold mine hopes project qualifies for Argentina incentive plan

Gualcamayo’s project includes construction of a new mine, a pressure oxidation plant and a 50MW solar park
Companies
1 month ago

De Beers joint venture finds kimberlite field in Angola

Laboratory analysis will confirm the kimberlite type and assess its diamond potential, says the company
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE slates ‘unacceptable’ conduct by Namibian ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Big earners flock to Capitec as private banking’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom eyes slice of wealth management pie
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
After Naspers share split, stock is almost 80% ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Truworths battles credit risk as online value ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

International business briefs: Barrick names interim CEO

Companies

Angola’s Endiama seeks minority stake in De Beers

Companies / Mining

Rio Tinto CEO Trott to split group into three units

Companies / Mining

Australia’s Whitehaven Coal rises on smaller profit fall estimate

Companies / Mining

Gold mine hopes project qualifies for Argentina incentive plan

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.