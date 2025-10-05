Amazon vice-president to quit elite team of advisers

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks at Italian Tech Week 2025 with Ferrari and Stellantis chair John Elkann, in Turin on October 3. REUTERS/REMO CASILLI
San Francisco — Just days after putting on its annual devices and services showcase, Amazon is losing a vice-president who helps oversee the division.
Rob Williams, vice-president of device software and services and a member of the elite internal group known as the S-team advising CEO Andy Jassy, left his post and will step down entirely from Amazon at year-end, according to a memo sent internally Thursday and reviewed by Reuters. Amazon confirmed the memo after a query from Reuters without providing additional detail.
“Rob has had a big impact on the software and experiences of nearly all of the products we’ve created and shipped,” said Panos Panay, the senior vice-president of devices and services, in the memo. He said Williams decided to “retire from Amazon”, but Reuters could not learn his future plans.
Panay also announced the consolidation of several teams in his unit, including moving the Alexa Smart Vehicle team into the broader Alexa group. He said the changes were effective on Thursday including the elevation of Tapas Roy, previously a vice-president overseeing Fire TV product and engineering, to Williams’ former post.
Williams will remain an adviser to Panay and on the S-team through the end of 2025, according to the memo.
It is rare for S-team members to depart, as the senior leadership team is regarded as a badge of honour in the company with unique access to the CEO. Williams joined the 29-member S-team in late 2022 and worked at Amazon for 12 years.
He attended Amazon’s devices event last week in New York, where the firm showed off an array of new products like refreshed Echo voice assistant speakers, coloru Kindle e-readers and Fire TV sets with improved screen quality.
In an email, he pointed to a LinkedIn posting where he wrote that he had been working on his exit all year and remained on to see the recent device launches. He did not disclose his plans beyond 2025.
The money-losing devices and services unit has undergone multiple rounds of layoffs as it pares back on products. A multiyear project to update its Alexa voice assistant with embedded generative AI has rolled out slowly and has no clear path to profitability. Amazon is overhauling its Fire tablets with Android operating software for the first time, Reuters reported in August.
Earlier in the week, Williams touted in a LinkedIn post the debut of a new operating system called Vega, which will be in use in forthcoming Fire TV devices, including a streaming stick available later this month. Amazon’s proprietary Vega is meant to replace Google’s Android software and promises faster speeds at lower prices.
“No-one else has anything like it,” Williams wrote in the post.
Amazon vice-president to quit elite team of advisers
Rob Williams resigns from money-losing devices and services unit and will leave S-team at year-end
Crosshead
