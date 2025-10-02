Management-led consortium nears completion of Barloworld buyout
With unconditional status now secured, the consortium is set to consolidate control of the 122-year-old industrial group
02 October 2025 - 10:11
Barloworld says the standby offer by the management-led consortium to acquire its ordinary shares has become wholly unconditional, removing the final barriers and paving the way for the takeover to proceed.
The announcement on Wednesday followed the waiver of competition approval previously required from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa). With this condition lifted, the management-led consortium is now able to proceed with finalising the offer. Barloworld confirmed that no material adverse changes had emerged and no rival bids had surfaced...
