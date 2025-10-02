A worker loads produce at a palm oil plantation in Riau province, Indonesia, April 26 2022. Picture: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Jakarta — The Indonesian trade ministry on Thursday urged the EU to adopt the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO’s) panel ruling to remove countervailing duties on Indonesian biodiesel imports and regretted the block’s move to appeal the WTO ruling.
The EU said last week it will appeal the WTO panel ruling which backed Jakarta’s claim that the duties levied by the EU, the third-largest destination for Indonesian palm oil products, broke the trade body’s rules.
“The EU’s decision to file an appeal on the Dispute Panel DS618 decision is irrelevant,” trade minister Budi Santoso said in a statement, pointing out that the WTO appellate body ceased functioning in 2019.
“This EU move could be seen as an attempt to buy time,” he said. Reuters
Dutch court orders Meta to simplify timelines
Amsterdam — A Dutch court on Thursday ordered Meta Platforms to offer users of its Facebook and Instagram platforms simpler options for a timeline that is not based on profiling.
The court said parts of the design of both platforms were not in line with the EU’s Digital Services Act. It gave Meta two weeks to offer users a “direct and simple” way to opt out of a timeline with recommended content.
Meta did not immediately reply to a request for comment.Reuters
Hong Kong’s retail sales by value rise in August
Hong Kong — Hong Kong’s retail sales by value rose 3.8% in August from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive month of gains, government data showed on Thursday.
Sales increased to HK$30.3bn ($3.89bn). In July, retail sales rose 1.8% compared with the same month a year before.
In volume terms, August retail sales increased 3.2% from a year earlier, compared with a revised 0.9% rise in July.
For the first eight months of 2025, the value of total retail sales declined 1.9% compared with the same period in 2024 and volume fell 3.1%.
Stabilising local consumer sentiment, coupled with sustained growth in inbound visitors and the government’s proactive efforts in promoting tourism and mega events, should render support to retail businesses, a government spokesperson said. Reuters
ECB selects start-up to prevent digital currency fraud
Frankfurt — The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday it had picked a Portuguese start-up focused on AI to help prevent frauds in its planned digital euro currency.
The contract with Feedzai, worth up to €237.3m, is one of several announced by the ECB on Thursday to advance a project that it sees as key for the Eurozone’s financial autonomy from the US.
Under it, Feedzai and its subcontractor PwC will provide an AI model for scoring digital euro payments by their fraud risk, based on any deviation from a customer’s typical behaviour, interactions and history.
This is aimed at helping payment service providers decide whether to approve a transaction in digital euros, essentially an exchange between electronic wallets backed by the central bank.
The four-year agreement has an estimated value of €79.1m and a cap at €237.3m. Reuters
LG Energy Solution to resume workers’ trips to US
Seoul —South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Thursday it would gradually resume business trips of its employees and subcontractors to the US, a day after the country agreed to allow South Koreans to work on equipment at US sites under existing temporary visas.
Business trips would resume after the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday period from October 3 to October 9, starting with top personnel, LG Energy Solution said in a statement.
Last month, US immigration officials raided LG Energy Solution’s joint plant construction site with Hyundai Motor and arrested hundreds of South Korean workers, who were released after a week of negotiations between the two countries. Reuters
Occidental Petroleum to sell division for $9.7bn
Bengaluru — Occidental Petroleum said on Thursday it would sell its petrochemical division to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway for $9.7bn, as the US oil and gas producer looks to pare debt.
The sale of the OxyChem unit, which produces chemicals used for treating swimming pools and vinyl products used for water supply piping and medical supplies, adds to a series of divestitures planned by the Houston, Texas-based company in recent years to raise cash.
If the deal closes, it would be the biggest for Berkshire, Occidental’s largest shareholder, since the $11.6bn purchase of insurance firm Alleghany Corporation in 2022 and expand its chemical holdings beyond Lubrizol.
Occidental, one of the top producers of basic chemicals and polyvinyl chloride in the US, has been struggling with a massive debt load, a legacy of its $55bn acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019, when it outbid rival Chevron to secure some of the richest shale oilfields in Texas. Reuters

