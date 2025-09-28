A semiconductor wafer on display at Touch Taiwan, an annual display exhibition in Taipei. Picture: REUTERS/ANN WANG
San Francisco — Mercedes-Benz on Friday spun out into a new company a group of chip experts in Silicon Valley that is working on creating a new generation of computing brains for self-driving cars, drones and other vehicles.
Athos Silicon, based in Santa Clara, California, will house a group of engineers who for five years worked at Mercedes-Benz research & development North America to develop the new chips, which aim to be safe enough for use in cars while using less energy than existing chips.
As part of the spinout, Athos is receiving intellectual property developed by the group and what Mercedes-Benz described as a "significant" investment, though neither the carmaker nor Athos disclosed the value of the transaction. Reuters
Fannie Mae board member Kimbrough steps down
Bengaluru — The US Federal National Mortgage Association, known as Fannie Mae, said on Friday that board member Karin Kimbrough resigned from her position on September 22.
It did not provide additional details regarding the resignation.
The Trump administration has been weighing initial public offerings of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for later this year, a senior official told Reuters in August.
The mortgage giants, which have been under government control for years, could be valued at nearly $500bn combined. Reuters
Lockheed Martin unit secures US Navy contract
Bengaluru — Lockheed Martin said on Friday its subsidiary, Sikorsky, has secured a nearly $11bn contract from the US Navy to build up to 99 CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.
It is the largest order to date for the aircraft, the defence company said. The helicopter, which has three 7,500 shaft horsepower engines, is used to help transport troops, supplies and heavy equipment.
The five-year contract will allow the US government to buy up to 99 CH-53K aircraft for the Marine Corps or to fulfil orders from international military customers. Reuters
Crypto exchange Kraken in talks to raise funding
Bengaluru — Crypto exchange Kraken is in advanced talks to secure fresh funding that could value the company at about $20bn, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The funding would include a commitment of $200m-$300m from a strategic investor, the report said, citing a person familiar with the discussions.
A spokesperson for Kraken declined to comment on the report.
The deal, which is subject to market conditions, would follow the company’s $500m fundraising round at a $15bn valuation earlier this year, the report added. Reuters
Spirit Airlines suspends 40 seasonal routes
Bengaluru — Spirit Airlines will suspend 40 routes in its November schedule and has hired former Amazon executive Andrea Lusso as vice-president of network planning, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
"These network changes include multiple routes that are seasonal or only operate on certain days of the week," the low-budget carrier said in the memo.
Earlier this week, Spirit furloughed one-third of its flight attendants as the carrier grapples with dwindling cash and mounting losses.
In August, it filed for its second bankruptcy this year.Reuters
Labour board withdraws Apple CEO allegations
Mexico City — The US labour board has withdrawn its allegations that Apple CEO Tim Cook violated federal labour law and several other claims, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The office of the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board said it was withdrawing many of the claims in a complaint it had issued against Apple in January, the report said, citing a letter.
The dismissed allegations include claims that Cook violated workers' rights when he sent an email in September 2021 saying Apple was doing whatever it could to track down those who leaked information from a confidential meeting, Bloomberg said.
The email came after media reports about an internal meeting during which management fielded questions about topics such as pay equity and Apple’s response to a Texas anti-abortion law. Reuters
