Sabadell board unlikely to recommend the new offer
A man shows his debit cards of BBVA and Sabadell banks, in Ronda, Spain, May 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Madrid — Spain’s stock market supervisor said on Thursday it had authorised banking group BBVA’s improved €17bn bid for smaller rival Sabadell, which was announced on Monday.
Shareholders will now have until October 10 to tender their shares, compared with October 7 for the previous offer, with results expected to be published seven days after the end of the acceptance period.
Sabadell has up to five days from the authorisation to issue an opinion on the improved new bid, though CEO Cesar Gonzalez Bueno has already said the board would “probably” not recommend the new price he still considered insufficient.
Under the new terms, BBVA is offering one of its own shares for every 4.8376 Sabadell shares. Reuters
Bristol Myers Squibb cuts price of psoriasis drug
The Bristol Myers Squibb facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the US, May 20 2021. Picture: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bengaluru — Bristol Myers Squibb said on Thursday it will sell its psoriasis drug Sotyktu directly to cash-paying US patients at a more than 80% discount to its list price amid pressure from the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump has been pressuring drugmakers to lower the cost of medicines, demanding that they align domestic prices with the lowest levels paid by comparable high-income countries under the “most-favoured-nation” policy.
The programme would cut Sotyktu’s monthly cost to $950, or about 86% discount to the list price of $6,828, the company said.
Bristol will start selling the drug through its new direct-to-patient platform BMS Patient Connect from January, the drugmaker said. Reuters
Accenture to realign for rising digital, AI demand
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Bengaluru — Accenture beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates and unveiled a six-month, $865m restructuring to realign its workforce and operations for rising demand in digital and AI services.
The restructuring programme highlights the broader trend of companies adapting their workforce and operations to meet growing demand for digital and AI services, while using restructuring to cut costs and funnel savings into training and operational efficiency.
The plan includes severance and selected divestitures, with savings redirected to staff training and operational efficiency.
The Dublin-based company expects about $250m in charges in the November quarter, on top of $615m recorded in the fourth quarter, for a total of $865m. Reuters
Chevron expects quarterly loss on Hess buyout
A ship chartered by Chevron in Maracaibo, Venezuela, September 22 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Bengaluru — Chevron said on Thursday it was expecting a loss of $200m-$400m in the third quarter due to the effect related to the acquisition of Hess.
Chevron closed its $55bn buyout of Hess in July after winning a landmark legal battle against larger rival ExxonMobil to gain access to the largest oil discovery in decades.
Excluding severance charges and other costs related to the $55bn transaction, the US energy major expects a hit of $50m-$150m on adjusted earnings in the quarter.
Chevron added that it was expecting net oil-equivalent production to range at 450,000-500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the third quarter, including some downtime. Reuters
CarMax profit falls on slow used vehicle demand
Used cars on sale in California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bengaluru — CarMax reported a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as waning demand for used vehicles continued to weigh on the US pre-owned vehicle market, sending the company’s shares down nearly 13% in premarket trade.
The used-car retailer is grappling with rising repair and cleanup costs, along with softening consumer demand amid elevated interest rates and tariff-related headwinds
“While this was a challenging quarter, we remain confident in our long-term strategy and the strength of the earnings model that we have built,” said CEO Bill Nash.
The Richmond, Virginia-based company sold 199,729 units of used vehicles in the June-to-August period, down 5.4% from a year ago, while sales of wholesale vehicles also fell 2.2% year on year. Reuters
BYD cuts some model prices until year-end
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Beijing — Chinese carmaker BYD is offering 10,000 yuan ($1,403.80) discounts on some models of its second-generation Qin Plus sedans until the end of the year, a company executive said in a social media post. Reuters
