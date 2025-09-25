Barloworld flags weaker earnings as tough market weighs on revenue
Revenue for the Russian business VT was down 54%
25 September 2025 - 11:18
Barloworld flagged weaker earnings for the 11 months ended August, as revenue and operating profit came under pressure, largely due to challenging market conditions and as revenue from the Russian business halved.
In a voluntary trading update on Thursday, the industrial equipment and consumer goods company said group revenue was expected to decrease by 10% to R33.6bn from a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 9% to R3.8bn, while the ebitda margin rose slightly to 11.2% from 11.1%...
