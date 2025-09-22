Canal+ completes its takeover of MultiChoice and begins integration
Canal+ says it directly owns 46% of the shares of MultiChoice group, excluding treasury shares
22 September 2025 - 09:33
The acquisition of MultiChoice by Canal+ is now unconditional, marking the largest transaction undertaken by the French media group and cementing the combined group’s position as a global media and entertainment company.
The MultiChoice board has made changes to its composition and leadership team to allow for suitable Canal+ representation, while maintaining its independence. ..
