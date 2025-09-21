Trump says Murdoch, Dell and Ellison are investors in TikTok deal

A 3D-printed miniature model of US President Donald Trump and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration created on January 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE
Washington — President Donald Trump said on Sunday that media mogul Lachlan Murdoch and business leaders Larry Ellison and Michael Dell would be involved as US investors in a proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in the US.
Trump has said that the US and China have made progress on a deal requiring TikTok’s American assets to be transferred to US owners from China's ByteDance.
The proposed investors would give Trump allies in corporate America influence over a widely popular social media app, which counts 170-million US users and helps shape public discourse on politics and culture.
Under the expected deal, TikTok’s US assets would be majority-owned by US investors and operated in the US by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credentials, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a White House official.
ByteDance may choose one of seven board members for the new entity, with Americans holding the six other seats, a senior White House official said.
ByteDance’s current shareholders include Susquehanna International Group, General Atlantic and KKR. ByteDance would hold less than 20% of the stock of a joint venture controlling TikTok’s US operations, the official added.
Trump praised the group in an interview with Fox News programme The Sunday Briefing, calling them prominent people and “American patriots”.
“I think they’re going to do a really good job,” Trump said, crediting TikTok with helping build his support among young voters in the 2024 presidential election.
Why This Matters
The proposed TikTok deal gives prominent Trump-aligned business figures — including Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison and Michael Dell — potential influence over a major social media platform used by 170-million Americans.
This raises important questions about media control, data security and political influence ahead of the 2026 election. The Trump administration's decision to bypass a divestiture deadline and involve political allies in tech deals reflects a shift away from traditional US business norms.
Murdoch, the CEO of Fox Corp, recently cemented long-term control of his family’s media empire that includes Fox News and the Wall Street Journal after settling a years-long legal battle with his siblings. The family patriarch, 94-year-old Rupert Murdoch, may also be involved in the deal, Trump said.
Any investment in TikTok US would come through Fox Corp, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Murdochs would not invest as individuals, nor would News Corp, parent company of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, these sources said.
Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch are known for their conservative views and their news outlets attract right-leaning audiences, but they have occasionally drawn Trump’s ire.
Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle and a major Republican donor, has long been linked to a potential TikTok deal. Dell is the CEO of Dell Technologies. Dell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Trump administration has declined to enforce a 2024 US law enacted during the Biden administration requiring TikTok’s divestiture by January 2025 over fears its US user data could be accessed by the Chinese government.
Trump has included negotiations over the app as part of wide-ranging economic talks with China.
The Trump administration has made a series of unusual interventions in US business, including taking a 10% stake in Intel and allowing AI chip giant Nvidia to sell its H20 chips to China in exchange for receiving 15% of those sales.
Trump has defended those moves as benefiting US interests. Critics, including some business leaders and Republican legislators, have called the interventions a stark departure from the norms of American capitalism and said they risk hurting the competitiveness of the US economy.
Murdoch, the CEO of Fox Corp, recently cemented long-term control of his family’s media empire that includes Fox News and the Wall Street Journal after settling a years-long legal battle with his siblings. The family patriarch, 94-year-old Rupert Murdoch, may also be involved in the deal, Trump said.
Any investment in TikTok US would come through Fox Corp, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Murdochs would not invest as individuals, nor would News Corp, parent company of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, these sources said.
Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch are known for their conservative views and their news outlets attract right-leaning audiences, but they have occasionally drawn Trump’s ire.
Trump sued the Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch for defamation over a July report that said Trump signed a 2003 birthday greeting for late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that included a sexually suggestive drawing and a reference to shared secrets.
The newspaper has defended its reporting and vowed to fight the lawsuit. Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle and a major Republican donor, has long been linked to a potential TikTok deal. Dell is the CEO of Dell Technologies. Dell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Trump administration has declined to enforce a 2024 US law enacted during the Biden administration requiring TikTok’s divestiture by January 2025 over fears its US user data could be accessed by the Chinese government.
Trump has included negotiations over the app as part of wide-ranging economic talks with China.
The Trump administration has made a series of unusual interventions in US business, including taking a 10% stake in Intel and allowing AI chip giant Nvidia to sell its H20 chips to China in exchange for receiving 15% of those sales.
Trump has defended those moves as benefiting US interests. Critics, including some business leaders and Republican legislators, have called the interventions a stark departure from the norms of American capitalism and said they risk hurting the competitiveness of the US economy.
Update: September 21 2025
This story has new information throughout.
