Companies

Comcast plans to cut jobs at biggest unit to centralise operations, source says

Company to streamline management of the division that houses Xfinity internet, mobile and pay television

21 September 2025 - 20:06
by Abhinav Parmar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV

Comcast is planning to cut jobs at its biggest unit that houses its Xfinity internet, mobile and pay television business, a source familiar with the matter says, as the company attempts to centralise operations and bolster its broadband business.

Starting January, Comcast will remove a layer between the corporate and regional offices, a shake-up that will streamline the management of the unit but also reduce headcount.

The connectivity and platforms unit, which also operates the Sky brand across Europe, has a three-tier management structure where the regional teams report to division heads, who then serve as the link to corporate headquarters.

After the changes, regional leaders will report directly to a new executive overseeing operations nationwide, according to a memo sent to employees that was seen by Reuters. The source said on Friday there would be job cuts, but Comcast is still working on identifying which roles will be centralised to headquarters.

Over the years, Comcast has made several changes at the unit, centralising operations including marketing, legal and finance at the corporate level.

The company also shifted from regional to national pricing, ending varying internet rates in cities and states, and standardising offerings for customers across the country.

The company in mid-April offered new pricing plans along with five-year price locks for new broadband customers to stem churn in its Xfinity Internet service.

The latest news of potential job cuts comes as the company works on turning around its broadband business, which has suffered subscriber losses to wireless competitors such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

In the memo to employees, the company said front-line teams supporting customers — such as those in customer service and retail — will not be affected. It did not disclose how many positions would be cut.

“This change is not a reflection of anyone's contributions — it is about simplifying how we work so we can compete more effectively,” according to the memo.

Reuters

Top Hollywood studios sue China’s MiniMax over alleged AI copyright infringement

Walt Disney, Comcast’s Universal and Warner Bros Discovery say the Chinese AI firm stole intellectual property, including characters like Darth ...
Companies
5 days ago

Comcast plans Universal theme park near London

British prime minister says the park will drive growth across the country
Companies
5 months ago

Big Showmax-Comcast bonus for former MultiChoice chair

Imtiaz Patel pockets R44.5m in total remuneration for 2024 financial year
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Consumers flock to spazas and taverns as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
SAB’s R650m bet tests government’s commitment to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Momentum warns of high cost of compliance with ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Coca Cola Beverages SA plans to cut more than 600 ...
Companies
5.
Momentum on target as tough trade-offs fuel ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

International business briefs: MFE takes control of German broadcaster ...

Companies

Meta to display consumer-ready smart glasses at Connect event

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Skydance Media CEO to lead new firm after Paramount merger

Companies

Canal+ takeover of MultiChoice gets nod from Tribunal

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.