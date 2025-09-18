Copenhagen — Novo Nordisk's shares rose by 5.4% on Thursday as investors turned more positive about the Danish drugmaker's prospects after a diabetes conference held in Vienna this week.
Novo’s shares plunged in July when the company issued a profit warning and announced that a veteran company insider, Maziar Mike Doustdar, would become its new CEO on August 7.
He has since announced large staff cuts to reduce costs, helping the stock regain some of the recent losses.
Novo Nordisk did not unveil groundbreaking data at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes conference, but the company was “changing commercial focus” under Doustdar, analysts at Barclays said in a research note. Reuters
Meta, media firms in talks on AI news partnerships
Barcelona — Meta Platforms has been in talks in recent months with media firms including Axel Springer, Fox Corporation and News Corp to licence news content for integration into its AI products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The discussions have centred on licensing news and other material for use in Meta’s AI products, though some talks remain preliminary and may not result in deals, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
A spokesperson for Axel Springer declined to comment while Meta, News Corp and Fox did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Meta has been reorganising its AI efforts under Superintelligence Labs, a high-stakes push that followed senior staff departures and a muted response to its latest open-source Llama 4 model.
Other companies, including ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Jeff Bezos-backed start-up Perplexity, have struck similar AI partnerships with news organisations. Reuters
ExxonMobil will not return to Russia, says CEO
Bengaluru — US oil major ExxonMobil has no plans to resume operations in Russia, CEO Darren Woods told the Financial Times in an interview on Thursday.
The company pulled out of Russia in 2022 after Western sanctions were imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, writing off billions of dollars from its exit.
Exxon executives are in talks with Russian officials about recouping the $4.6bn in assets expropriated by Moscow but not about investing in the country, the report said quoting Woods as saying.
The talks began in early 2023, shortly after the company filed an arbitration case against President Vladimir Putin’s government, the FT report said.
ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters
DuPont revises forecast to reflect unit spin-off
Bengaluru — Industrial materials maker DuPont on Thursday forecast 2025 net sales of about $6.87bn, recasting its previous outlook to reflect the planned spin-off of its electronics unit and the divestiture of its Aramids business.
The revised figure excludes results from Qnity Electronics, which will be separated on November 1, and the Aramids unit, which will be treated as discontinued operations beginning the third quarter.
DuPont also lowered its third-quarter adjusted profit forecast to $1.06 per share, from an earlier forecast of $1.15 per share, on Aramids business sale.
The company had previously forecast 2025 net sales of $12.85bn. Reuters
Mortgage insurer Radian to buy UK-based Inigo
Bengaluru — Radian Group said on Thursday it will buy UK-based Inigo for $1.7bn as the US mortgage insurer seeks to transform into a global multi-line speciality insurer.
Inigo, a Lloyd’s syndicate founded in 2020, underwrites multi-class speciality insurance and serves some of the world’s largest commercial and industrial enterprises.
The all-cash transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, values Inigo at 1.5 times its projected tangible equity at the end of 2025.
Goldman Sachs and Guy Carpenter’s capital & advisory team acted as financial advisers to Radian on the deal.Reuters
Germany counts the cost of foreign cyber attacks
Berlin — Cyber attacks, launched increasingly often by foreign intelligence agencies rather than criminals, cost the German economy almost €300bn over the past year, according to a survey published on Thursday.
The survey by industry group Bitkom found that almost half of all companies that could identify the sources of attacks had traced them to Russia and China, while about a quarter traced them to other EU countries or the US.
“The trail leads relatively clearly and unambiguously to the east, with two countries at the forefront: Russia and China,” Ralf Wintergerst, Bitkom’s head, told a press conference, unveiling the survey of about 1,000 companies.
The darkening shadow of global geopolitical competition, especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has made for a harsher cyber landscape, with security services across the developed world reporting a sharp increase in attacks traceable to rival power blocs. Reuters
