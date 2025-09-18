Coca Cola Beverages SA plans to cut more than 600 jobs
Fawu spokesperson Dominique Swartz says union is ‘opposed to the retrenchments and will fight them’
18 September 2025 - 12:31
Global soft drinks giant Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) has become the latest corporate player to add to the wave of job cuts in the country as it plans to retrench more than 600 workers.
Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) spokesperson Dominique Swartz told Business Day on Thursday: “We received Section 189 notices [dealing with retrenchments] on September 2. The company is planning to retrench over 600 workers.”..
