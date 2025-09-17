Metrofile’s shares jump 15% on buyout offer
Special purpose company has offered R3.25 per share to acquire document specialist group
17 September 2025 - 10:39
Shares in document specialist group Metrofile jumped more than 15% early on Wednesday after shareholders received an offer of R3.25 cash per share from a special purpose company for their securities.
Metrofile said in a statement it had entered into an implementation agreement with a special purpose company and its holding company, Mango Holding Corp...
