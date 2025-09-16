Companies

Top Hollywood studios sue China’s MiniMax over alleged AI copyright infringement

Walt Disney, Comcast’s Universal and Warner Bros Discovery say the Chinese AI firm stole intellectual property, including characters like Darth Vader and Minions

16 September 2025 - 17:13
by Agency Staff
‘Star Wars’ character Darth Vader. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Walt Disney, Comcast’s Universal and Warner Bros Discovery jointly filed a copyright lawsuit against China’s MiniMax, alleging its image- and video-generating service Hailuo AI was built from intellectual property stolen from the three major Hollywood studios.

The suit, filed in the district court in California on Tuesday, claims MiniMax “audaciously” used the studios’ famous copyrighted characters to market Hailuo as a “Hollywood studio in your pocket” and advertise and promote its service.

With a simple text prompt by a subscriber, Hailuo can generate downloadable images and videos of characters such as Darth Vader from Star Wars, Minions from Despicable Me, and Wonder Woman with MiniMax Hailuo branding, the lawsuit claims.

MiniMax failed to act on the studios’ requests to take reasonable measures in place at several AI services to avoid infringement, the lawsuit states.

The studios said MiniMax engaged in and encouraged infringement by disregarding US copyright law and treating valuable copyrighted characters as if they were its own.

“A responsible approach to AI innovation is critical, and today’s lawsuit against MiniMax again demonstrates our shared commitment to holding accountable those who violate copyright laws, wherever they may be based,” the companies said in a statement.

The claim seeks to halt the alleged infringement and prevent the company from offering the Hailuo AI service without appropriate copyright protections. The new complaint comes after a case filed by Disney and Universal against Midjourney in June for offering a commercial service providing unauthorised AI-generated copies of its copyrighted work. Warner Bros Discovery also sued Midjourney earlier this month, echoing the allegations made by Disney and Warner Bros Discovery.

The cases are part of a wave of legal action by copyright owners including authors, news outlets and music labels against OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic and other tech companies over the unauthorised use of their content in AI training.

MiniMax, which is subscription based, is reportedly targeting a valuation of more than $4bn and is among the first batch of Chinese AI companies to seek a public listing.

The company’s models and products serve more than 157-million individual users in more than 200 countries and regions, and more than 50,000 enterprises and developers in more than 90 countries and regions, according to its website.

Reuters

EU AI code of practice focuses on copyright and safety

The AI rules for large language models will become legally binding on August 2
World
2 months ago

Google sings AI’s praises

The tech company plans to invest in a series of short films aimed at shifting the cultural landscape around artificial intelligence
Life
2 months ago

Cloudflare launches tool that blocks AI bot crawlers

Tool allows website owners to choose whether AI crawlers can access their material
Companies
2 months ago

NICOLE FRITZ: Navigating copyright law and AI development

SA has some complex issues to consider about the intersection of generative AI and copyright
Opinion
2 months ago
