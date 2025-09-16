Business Day to get Financial Mail muscle
Move to fold the FM magazine into its daily newspaper simplifies Arena’s product offering, reduces duplication of editorial resources and offers clearer advertising and subscription proposition
16 September 2025 - 19:07
Arena Holdings will fold the Financial Mail magazine into its daily newspaper, Business Day, from November, creating a single, more powerful daily business and investor publication.
Business Day inherits more than six decades of The Financial Mail’s expertise in long-form analysis and deep reporting. The move simplifies Arena’s product offering, reduces duplication of editorial resources and potentially offers a clearer proposition for advertising and subscription initiatives. ..
