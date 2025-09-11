Barloworld gets Namibian approval for management-led buyout
The longstop date for the offer has been extended to December
11 September 2025 - 11:45
The Namibian Competition Commission has granted unconditional approval for the standby offer by Barloworld and its management-led acquisition vehicle to acquire the company’s shares.
The approval cleared another regulatory requirement for the transaction, the company said in a statement on Thursday...
