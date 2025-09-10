Metair back in the black, but costs rise
Interim HEPS recovered to 65c from a 3c loss a year ago
10 September 2025 - 10:55
Automotive components supplier Metair Investments returned to the black at the halfway stage of the financial year, but strong revenue growth and a rebound in headline earnings were offset by rising capital charges, weaker cash generation and a fall in asset values.
The company’s revenue rose 53% in the six months ended June to R8.66bn, supported by stable volumes from original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers and the consolidation of acquisitions, including three months of Hesto and six months of AutoZone...
