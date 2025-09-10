Improved performance by investments lifts Remgro’s earnings
Lower finance costs also contributed to an expected 33%-43% increase in full-year HEPS
10 September 2025 - 10:41
Remgro expects to report higher full-year earnings due to improved operational performances from the majority of its investee companies and lower finance costs.
Johann Rupert’s investment holding company expects to report a 33%-43% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June to between R13.54 and R14.56, it said on Wednesday...
