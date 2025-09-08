Bengaluru — Chipmaker IQE is considering a potential sale of the company, it said on Monday as it cut annual earnings forecasts on an expected softening demand for mobile handsets, sending the Apple supplier’s shares down 12% in early trade.
IQE, which supplies the wafer products used in the iPhone’s facial recognition sensor, has sought to cut debt and move some production to the US to offset hefty levies on semiconductors that have weighed on electronics demand and hurt chipmakers.
Data from research company IDC in July showed global smartphone sales growth slowed to only 1% in the second quarter.
“The group has continued to experience weakness in wireless markets, largely as a result of softness in mobile handset sales, and this is expected to persist through 2025,” IQE said.
Shares of the British company slid to a more than 16-year low, down 11.2% at 7.64 pence in morning trading.
IQE, which has manufacturing sites in the US, Britain and Taiwan, also said it was expanding an ongoing review to include the potential sale of the company, adding that it had been approached by an undisclosed party without providing further details.
The company said its previously disclosed plans for a disposal of its Taiwan operations remain in progress and it has begun talks with potential buyers.
IQE forecast an overall core earnings range between a loss of £5m and a profit of £2m, compared with previous guidance of profit of £7.4m-£10m.
Annual revenue is expected to reach £90m-£100m, down from its previous forecast of £115.1m-£123m, citing contract delays in its wireless and photonics operations.
Last year IQE made core profit of £8.1m on revenue of £118m.
Tech firm IQE mulls sale, cuts earnings forecasts
Chipmaker hit by contract delays and weakness in the wireless market
