Companies

Tech firm IQE mulls sale, cuts earnings forecasts

Chipmaker hit by contract delays and weakness in the wireless market

08 September 2025 - 14:30
by Raechel Thankam Job
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Picture: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Bengaluru — Chipmaker IQE is considering a potential sale of the company, it said on Monday as it cut annual earnings forecasts on an expected softening demand for mobile handsets, sending the Apple supplier’s shares down 12% in early trade.

IQE, which supplies the wafer products used in the iPhone’s facial recognition sensor, has sought to cut debt and move some production to the US to offset hefty levies on semiconductors that have weighed on electronics demand and hurt chipmakers.

Data from research company IDC in July showed global smartphone sales growth slowed to only 1% in the second quarter.

“The group has continued to experience weakness in wireless markets, largely as a result of softness in mobile handset sales, and this is expected to persist through 2025,” IQE said.

Shares of the British company slid to a more than 16-year low, down 11.2% at 7.64 pence in morning trading.

IQE, which has manufacturing sites in the US, Britain and Taiwan, also said it was expanding an ongoing review to include the potential sale of the company, adding that it had been approached by an undisclosed party without providing further details.

The company said its previously disclosed plans for a disposal of its Taiwan operations remain in progress and it has begun talks with potential buyers.

IQE forecast an overall core earnings range between a loss of £5m and a profit of £2m, compared with previous guidance of profit of £7.4m-£10m.

Annual revenue is expected to reach £90m-£100m, down from its previous forecast of £115.1m-£123m, citing contract delays in its wireless and photonics operations.

Last year IQE made core profit of £8.1m on revenue of £118m. 

Reuters

International company news in brief: BNP Paribas CEO to stay on

Robinhood to buy WonderFi, Under Armour beats expectations and German investor morale lifts
Companies
3 months ago

CEO of Apple supplier IQE exits suddenly

Americo Lemos left the company with immediate effect and finance chief Jutta Meier will take charge in the interim
Companies
10 months ago

Apple supplier Foxconn seeks to slash costs

Faced with a tough year, Taiwan-based Foxconn plans to cut costs at its iPhone business
Companies
6 years ago

Apple supplier AMS cuts forecast, indicating poor iPhone demand

Austrian firm, which makes facial-recognition technology, slashes fourth-quarter revenue outlook, blaming recent demand changes from ‘a major ...
Companies
6 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MTN boss quashes renewed Telkom takeover rumour
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sanlam CEO says TymeBank is banking’s next big ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
ArcelorMittal’s talks to sell SA unit stall over ...
Companies
4.
Chinese carmakers break into SA’s top 10
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Aspen to slash manufacturing unit costs to unlock ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Asian markets give lacklustre show as traders await data

Markets

Shares drop after Samsung and SK Hynix lose right to import US equipment in ...

Companies

World briefs: US moves to curb chip output in China

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.