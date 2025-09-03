subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Polestar reports wider quarterly loss on US tariffs

Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Stockholm  — Electric vehicle maker Polestar reported a wider loss for the second quarter on Wednesday, after US tariffs and intensifying price pressure led to an impairment charge of its flagship model, Polestar 3.

Despite strong sales in its home market of Europe, demand for Polestar’s vehicles was pressured in the US, a top region, as a high cost of living and worries of a possible recession prompted consumers to withhold spending on pricey electric cars.

The imposition of US trade tariffs on global trading partners has hit the automotive industry hard, with automakers including Polestar scrambling to adjust supply chains and shift manufacturing to mitigate the impact.

Polestar reported a net loss of $1.03bn for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $268m a year earlier. Reuters

 

MediaForEurope lifts stake in German broadcaster

Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Milan/Berlin — MediaForEurope (MFE) has secured a stake of above 70% in ProSiebenSat.1 after its takeover bid for the German broadcaster, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The takeover is part of wider push by MFE, controlled by Italy’s Berlusconi family, to create a European ad-funded TV platform.

Official results of the offer, which valued ProSieben at about €1.8bn and ended earlier this week, will be published on Thursday. Reuters

 

Aon agrees to sell NFP’s wealth business for $2.7bn

Picture: 123RF/CONVISUM
Picture: 123RF/CONVISUM

Bengaluru — Aon on Wednesday agreed to sell NFP’s wealth business to private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners for $2.7bn, as it looks to sharpen focus on its core insurance brokerage operations.

Aon had acquired privately held NFP in April 2024 from Madison Dearborn in a $13bn deal, aiming to expand in the fast-growing middle market for insurance brokerage, wealth management and retirement advisory services.

But the company is now shedding some of those assets. Analysts believed wealth management was a noncore business for Aon, which has traditionally focused on insurance brokerage and risk advisory.

Insurance brokers serve as a bridge between an insurer and its customers, helping clients find a policy that best suits their needs. Reuters

 

Novartis enters deal with Argo Biopharmaceutical

A Swiss drugmaker Novartis plant in Stein, Switzerland, November 28 2019. Picture: ARND WIEMANN/REUTERS
A Swiss drugmaker Novartis plant in Stein, Switzerland, November 28 2019. Picture: ARND WIEMANN/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Swiss drugmaker Novartis has signed an up to $5.2bn licensing and options deal with Argo Biopharmaceutical for its experimental cardiovascular drugs, the China-based biotech said on Wednesday.

The deal includes an experimental genetic medicine in mid-stage study to control high blood fat levels and an option to license two drug candidates for high levels of certain blood cholesterols, which increase the risk of heart disease.

The deals are for sales outside China, Argo said. Reuters

RECOMMENDED READING:

Nestlé fires CEO Laurent Freixe over undisclosed relationship

Freixe failed to disclose a romantic relationship with a company staffer
Companies
1 day ago

Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami resigns after drug probe

Niinami says he was unaware his purchase of a supplement that contained THC fell foul of Japan’s strict drug laws
Companies
1 day ago

Tech giant far from routed as Google’s AI rivals get a boost from data-sharing order

Barrier lowered for AI firms’ search alternatives but competitors will need time and huge resources
Companies
2 hours ago

Kraft Heinz splits, dismantling a merger that never paid off

It’s groceries versus sauces and spreads as packaged goods giant divided into two listed companies
Companies
1 day ago

Deutsche Bank mulls sale of India retail banking business, sources say

The bank has invited bids from domestic and foreign lenders in the country
Companies
2 days ago
