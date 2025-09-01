Metal at more than four-month high as traders hope Fed will cuts rates this month
Why have the dockets of the political killings task team not been secured as evidence by the Madlanga commission?
Anti‑corruption advisory council recommends that Madlanga commission’s terms of reference be expanded
Portfolio committee to bring all parties into one room to get to grips with the issues at SA Tourism
Zaid Moola appointed as CEO of corporate and investment banking and Musa Motloung as group strategic risk officer
PMI slips to 49.5 as new orders weaken and external trade pressures return
Retailer opts for franchise-led model and away from corporate ownership
Chinese president takes a swipe at Trump with call for governance that favours the Global South and rejects 'hegemonism and power politics'
Coach gets cagey about line-up because he is not sure of the composition of New Zealand’s side
The cost of petrol and diesel will dip on Wednesday thanks to reduced crude oil price
Bidvest has posted flat annual earnings despite a stronger second half. The group says an earnings contraction in the freight and commercial products segments continued to weigh. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mpumi Madisa for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa unpacks the group’s annual earnings
Madisa joins Business Day TV to provide more insight into the group’s performance.
Bidvest has posted flat annual earnings despite a stronger second half. The group says an earnings contraction in the freight and commercial products segments continued to weigh. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Mpumi Madisa for more insight.
ALSO READ:
Bidvest takes foot off M&A pedal after 20 deals in two years
STEPHEN CRANSTON: The good old days of thriving conglomerates
WATCH: Bulk commodities and renewable energy product sales weigh on Bidvest
Bidvest posts solid results despite tough operating environment
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.